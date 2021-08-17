Olympians Stephanie Labbe and Georgia Simmerling Are Engaged: 'My Heart and Soul Are Complete'

Stephanie Labbe and Georgia Simmering

Georgia Simmering/Instagram

Canadian athletes Stephanie Labbé and Georgia Simmerling have made things official!

On Monday, the couple confirmed their engagement with pictures from a recent camping trip they took after the close of the Tokyo Games.

"A camping trip we'll never forget," wrote Simmerling, a road and track cyclist, in an Instagram post on Monday. "I asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me aaaand SHE SAID YAAASSSSS!"

"My heart is so full," the 32-year-old added in her note. "I love you with all that I am."

Simmerling competed at the Tokyo Olympics and finished in fourth place, according to ESPN. She's been to four Olympics and earned track cycling bronze in 2016.

Labbe, 34, helped lead the Canadian women's team to gold in Tokyo and continued celebrating her winning streak with a post to social media.

"Through my ugly crying I could barely hear what you said, but what I do know is that spending the rest of my life with you by my side is the greatest gift," Simmerling — who plays for the Swedish soccer club, FC Rosengård — wrote in an Instagram post after her engagement. "My heart and soul are complete with you in my life."

"I feel safe, calm and hopeful that no matter what comes our way we will be ok. My best friend, my soulmate, my rock, my FIANCÉE," she said.

The two shared smiles and kisses in their photographs, which also featured the stunning backdrop of Horseshoe Lake in Canada.

In December, Labbe praised Simmerling for being a supportive partner who helps her get "through the hardest of times."

"I'm grateful to have someone beside me pushing me and supporting me, yelling positive affirmations to keep me going, and loving me when I'm on the brink," she said in a post to social media that included a picture of her on a snowy mountain.

"She gets me through the hardest of times," she added, "so that I can experience reflections and moments like this."

