Olympians share their experiences of winning gold

James Rudkin picked up a gold medal at the Paris games after winning bronze in Tokyo 2020 [Rob Spearall/ BBC]

Two Olympic gold medalist rowers have described their experiences of competing at the Games in Paris as "emotional" and "incredible".

James Rudkin, from Litchborough, Northamptonshire, was part of Team GB's men's eight crew, which won gold. Georgie Brayshaw, a former University of Northampton student, secured gold in the women's quadruple sculls.

Rudkin, who previously won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said he probably would not be competing at the next games.

Brayshaw, who was competing in her first Olympics, said: "It was incredible. It was everything [I've] ever dreamed of."

Former University of Northampton graduate Georgie Brayshaw (far left) won gold in the women's quadruple sculls final [PA]

Rudkin, who began rowing at the age of five under the guidance of his father, started his career at Hollowell Scullers in Guilsborough, Northamptonshire.

He went on to study history and politics at Newcastle University and made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, where he won bronze in the men's eight.

Since returning to the UK from Paris, Rudkin said that he "doesn't think [he'll] be doing Los Angeles [Olympics 2028]".

He added: "I'm not 100 per cent decided yet, but I think it’s probably going to be the end [of my career]."

James Rudkin (second from the left on the back row) had an "awesome" time at the Paris Olympic games [PA]

Brayshaw's path to taking up the sport was more unconventional. Originally from Harrogate, she suffered a serious head injury aged 15, after falling from her horse. The incident left her in a coma for nine days and paralyzed on her left side for about a year.

Doctors told her she might never walk again, but she recovered and during her second year at the University of Northampton she joined the rowing club "for enjoyment".

Now a gold medallist, she said she would "definitely" want to compete in the next Olympics in Los Angeles. She added that, after some time off, she would start "getting ready for the next four years".

