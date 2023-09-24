Olympian Simone Biles 'heartbroken' by video of young black gymnast being denied a medal in Ireland

Simone Biles says she is "heartbroken" by a viral video of a black girl being passed over for a medal at a ceremony.

The four-time Olympic champion said "there is no room for racism in any sport" after the clip circulated on social media.

The video shows a line of children being awarded medals but the one black girl pictured did not receive one.

The incident happened at a Gymstart event in Dublin in March 2022, but the video re-emerged in recent days and has been watched by millions on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Biles saw the video and said it "broke my heart".

Gymnastics Ireland issued a statement saying they received a complaint alleging racist behaviour in March 2022 from the parents of the girl.

It said there was independent mediation leading to a "resolution agreed by both parties in August 2023".

As part of Gymnastics Ireland's investigation into the incident, the official involved "expressed deep regret for what they described as an honest error".

The organisation said a written apology from the official was issued, adding that the girl did get her medal after the ceremony.

However, the Irish Independent on Sunday, quoting the girl's mother, said she believes Gymnastics Ireland has failed to publicly apologise and she has taken the matter to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation in Switzerland.

The newspaper also reported that the family believed their daughter was ignored at the ceremony because she was black.

"We are often the only black family at gymnastics events and this has been very hurtful for us," the mother told the newspaper.

"Now eight million people have seen the video. From Pakistan to Ethiopia they can see this was wrong but Gymnastics Ireland still can't accept it and say sorry."