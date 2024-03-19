Olympian Jamie Anderson Shares Video of Her Snowboarding with Daughter, 1, on Her Back: 'Sharing What I Love'

Anderson welcomed her daughter Misty Rose in March 2023

Jamie Anderson/Instagram Jamie Anderson and her Daughter

Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson might be raising a future snowboarding star!

On Monday, Anderson, 33, shared videos and photos on her Instagram account while she had a "Mamma daughter day" with her daughter, Misty Rose, 1, on the slopes.

Anderson posed with her daughter strapped to her back in a carrier in one photo in her Story.

The two-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist shared a video of herself holding on to her daughter as they stood on a snowboard and went down a mountain in one video.

In another video shared to Anderson's Story and her Grid, the mother snowboarded down a mountain with her child on her back.

"Sharing what I love with my little love ☺️✨✨," she captioned the video on her Grid.

In the video in her Story, she noted Misty's "little kicks of joy" as she sat on her mom's back going down the mountain.

The little girl isn't wearing a helmet in any of the footage from that day, which sparked controversy in Anderson's comments.

Jamie Anderson/Instagram Jamie Anderson and Misty Rose

"Helmets?…" one user wrote, while another one declared, "I am not a fan of this."

Other people defended Anderson's choice in the comments with someone writing, "The people saying they need helmets is like telling Michael Phelps to wear a life jacket."

Another user wrote, "Here comes the helmet police. Calm down people she’s literally cruising."

Jamie Anderson/Instagram Jamie Anderson and her daughter snowboarding

"it doesn’t matter if she’s a master and if she’s just cruising, helmets save lives and it’s just such an unnecessary risk to the baby 😢," someone else wrote.

Anderson welcomed Misty Rose with her fiancé Tyler Nicholson in March 2023.

"Born through the most mystical storm we've ever experienced & the largest snowfall Tahoe has [seen] in 70 years," Anderson wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, introducing Misty to the world.



