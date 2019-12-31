Olympian Hoy could make rally debut at McRae Challenge event

Olympian Hoy could make rally debut at McRae event

Six-time Olympic gold medallist and regular motorsport competitor Chris Hoy could make his stage rally debut at October's McRae Rally Challenge.

Hoy has close links with the McRae family and has driven ex-Colin McRae cars on numerous occasions - the last being at the Oulton Park stage on Wales Rally GB last season, where he drove Colin's father Jimmy through the all-asphalt test in Colin's 1995 RAC-winning Subaru Impreza 555, after which he also became Britain's first WRC champion.

"I would love to do the McRae Rally Challenge," said Hoy, who made his World Rallycross debut earlier this year in Spain where he finished 15th.

"I have to see if it's possible, but it's going to be an incredible occasion.

"What I did in Wales with Jimmy was really quite emotional; the poignancy of the car and all of those people around and the love and respect people still have for Colin.

"It's so sad that he's not around to see it."

Competitors, rivals and fellow world champions are expected to join the 25th anniversary celebration of Colin McRae's maiden world title in Scotland this October.

Five-time British champion Jimmy McRae told Autosport: "There's been a good few folk on the phone saying they're keen to come along, a fair few of them world champions.

"I'm sure it's going to be a good event with some great cars - it'll be a fitting celebration of 25 years ago."

Also expected to drive in the event is Colin's nephew Max, son of 1995 British champion Alister.

The event takes place on October 2-4.

Hoy has been competing in circuit racing since 2014 when he contested the British GT season in a Nissan GT3 car.

He has gone on to compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours, in the Porsche Supercup and the 24 Hour Series.



Pictures courtesy of Jakob Ebrey

