Olympian Gabby Thomas Shuts Down Racist Comments Accusing Her Of Faking Harvard Degree

Gabby Thomas is setting the record straight after being grilled by internet trolls over the validity of her Harvard degree.

After a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote over the weekend that Thomas “doesn’t sound like she’s the brightest out there,” the olympic champion, 27, responded just minutes later in her own post.

“You’re probably right 🤷🏽♀️ 😂 darn my Harvard degree,” Thomas replied on Saturday.

In a separate post on Sunday, Thomas shared that the X user’s comment set off a chain of racist comments from people accusing her of being dishonest about earning her degree from the Ivy League institution due to her race.

“Today, on Jan 26, 2025, there are hundreds of people commenting on my Twitter page that specifically because I am black, they must assume I did not earn my admission into Harvard nor did I earn my diploma. Is this real life??” the three-time gold medalist wrote.

Social media users on X showed support for Thomas ― who won the women’s 200-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics ― in the comments section while blasting the “ridiculous” claims.

Ridiculous. I don’t see why they assume that. People have nothing better to do. — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) January 27, 2025

Wow, racist trolls really out here proving they know nothing about excellence. Harvard doesn't hand out degrees - you EARN them through hard work, talent, and brilliance. Keep shining — Serkan Glatt (@serkanglatt) January 27, 2025

You are exemplary — for them, a painful reminder of ALL they are not and, with those tainted souls, will never be.



May the wind be ever at your back…and may it carry their howls of agony away from you. — OB (@OhBe_Won) January 27, 2025

Thomas graduated from Harvard University in 2019 with a degree in neuroscience as well as a minor in global health and health policy, according to the university. She later earned her master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas at Austin, per Harvard’s website and her LinkedIn account.

