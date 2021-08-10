Olympian Boxer Vikas Krishan Recovering after Shoulder Surgery

Asian Games gold medallist boxer Vikas Krishan, who lost his Round-of-32 welterweight bout at the Tokyo Olympic Games to a Japanese boxer, has undergone surgery to fix his dislocated shoulder.

The 29-year-old Krishan had been nursing an injury since the preparatory camp in Italy, which got aggravated during his bout at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24.

Neeraj Goyat, a profession boxer who made it to the WBC World Rankings, tweeted on Monday, “@officialvkyadav’s unfortunate injury that happened while he was training in Italy only got worse during his bout in the #Olympics. Big thank you to Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala for successfully completing Vikas’s shoulder surgery in Mumbai. Please pray for his speedy recovery.”

Krishan, one of India’s most celebrated boxers, who has also won bronze at the 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games besides gold at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, had taken painkillers before the first-round match against Okazawa but the injury was so severe that he could use only one hand to punch.

Krishan finally lost the bout by unanimous decision.

His MRI on return from Tokyo revealed a tear in the muscle and a ligament, along with the dislocated shoulder. Krishan had turned pro in 2018 but returned to compete in Tokyo — his third Olympics.

In an earlier tweet soon after Krishan’s bout, Goyat had posted MRI scans of the boxer’s shoulder with the diagnosis, saying “@officialvkyadav you fought today despite your shoulder injury and the agonizing pain that you’ve been under. It needs strength of character to fight a battle such as this one with one working arm and what matters is that you tried your best. You’re an inspiration & a true Flag of India.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here