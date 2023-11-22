Olympian Allyson Felix Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Adding a Little More Love to Our Family'

The couple are already parents to daughter Camryn, who turns 5 next week

Steph Chambers/Getty Allyson Felix and daughter Camryn

Allyson Felix is growing her family!

The retired Olympian, 38, and husband Kenneth Ferguson are expecting their second baby, the couple revealed on Instagram Friday.

"Thanksgiving blessings! Adding a little more love to our family.🤰🏽🍼#PartyofFour #BabyOnBoard," she captioned the set of family photos.

The couple is already parents to daughter Camryn, who celebrates her fifth birthday next week.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, the 11x Olympic gold medal-winning runner opened up about embracing this time in her life as a mom.

Though Felix said little Camryn hasn't gotten into running yet, she's definitely shown some athletic leanings.

"She is definitely sporty," Felix shared. "Right now, we're doing tennis. We're doing soccer, and we're doing a lot of just running around. We're doing dance class, and so I'm just trying to keep up with all of the things and just really expose her. I just want her to have fun."

Steph Chambers/Getty Allyson Felix and daughter Camryn

In 2019, Felix publicly split from her sponsor Nike after giving birth and having to undergo an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks because of severe preeclampsia that put her and Camryn's life in jeopardy.

Felix claimed that Nike had been pressuring her to return to training as quickly as possible after her pregnancy and offered her a salary that was 70 percent less than her previous compensation. After Felix's revelation, Nike changed their maternity policy for athletes.

"There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight. And so for me to be able to step out and I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that," Felix told reporters in 2021. "But I think that was really the thing, that this has been going on for far too long. And I hope that we're really changing things."

