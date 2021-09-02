Olympian Adam Peaty shares update on his Strictly training

Olympian Adam Peaty has admitted he still does not know any dance moves despite Strictly Come Dancing’s imminent start date.

The three-time Olympic champion signed up for the show following his heroics in Tokyo over the summer.

Peaty, a swimmer who specialises in the breaststroke, is set to hit the dancefloor for Strictly’s launch later this month but revealed he still has a lot of learning to do.

Adam Peaty was joined by partner Eirianedd Munro at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was among the honourees (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t know any dance moves yet and it’s two weeks away. So it’s going to be fun, but we’ll see.”

Peaty, 26, was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where he was honoured with outstanding achievement of the year after winning two golds and a silver in Tokyo.

He was full of praise for his fellow Team GB members and looked ahead to the Paris 2024 Games.

Peaty said: “It says outstanding achievement and I think Team GB, especially for this year, has shown just that.

Well I’ve been waiting along time to say this but I’m going on @bbcstrictly 😅😅😅 I actually can’t believe I’m taking these legs out of the pool and onto the dance floor! Who’s excited?! pic.twitter.com/gZZdKQY0qS — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) August 13, 2021

“There are so many people who are going to go unrecognised, the team is just so full, it’s got an amazing depth.

“And hopefully over the next three years we can develop as a team together and hopefully push and win more medals in Paris.”

Peaty also stressed the impact sport can have on the next generation.

He said: “For me it’s not winning or winning world records, but how does that translate into normal life? How does that translate into the kids? In the grassroots, for them to inspire themselves and learn about themselves?”

Among the stars joining Peaty on Strictly are former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

The series kicks off on September 18.