Olympia, Tumwater fire chiefs break down benefits of proposed Regional Fire Authority

Ty Vinson
·5 min read
City of Olympia

After three years of planning, Olympia and Tumwater’s city councils will soon review a plan to consolidate their fire departments under a Regional Fire Authority. The idea has garnered heavy support from leadership and members of both city’s departments.

The move would be a big change for the cities and their fire departments both structurally and financially. Fire Chiefs Brian Hurley and Todd Carson laid out the benefits of creating an RFA and answered questions posed by the public during a Town Hall on Aug. 15.

The cities are contemplating an RFA in an effort to improve response times and availability of units as the cities continue to grow. An RFA also would allow fire and EMS services to be funded through a separate tax levy and a Fire Benefit Charge, as opposed to through the cities’ general funds.

About a dozen people signed up for the Town Hall, moderated by Karen Meyer, a consultant with the Athena Group in Olympia. Meyer took a variety of questions from the public and consolidated them into a handful for chiefs Hurley and Carson to answer. Here are the answers to the main questions about an RFA.

Funding an RFA

Tumwater City Administrator John Doan said the RFA plan has funding coming from Thurston County’s EMS levy, which was voted on and raised to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. This funds Basic and Advanced Life Support needs in the community. Inspections and other fees, as well as grant money, contract revenue and state money for government facilities in Olympia also would contribute to the pool.

The plan also includes a yearly fire levy of $1 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. But officials say both cities are reconfiguring their property taxes to reallocate $1 to the fire levy, so citizens won’t actually pay any more than they already do. By the time RFA charges would be collected in 2024, the property tax general levy rate is projected to be $1.05 in Olympia and $1.09 in Tumwater, after the general levy reallocation.

However, citizens would pay an annual fee called a Fire Benefit Charge. The amount is based on estimated fire-fighting resources needed to combat a fire at a given location, such as ability to provide water, how large the structure is, and what type of structure it is. Doan said a single-family homeowner can expect to pay anywhere from $380 to $450 a year.

These funds work with the fire levy to provide base support and long-term funding for the RFA to expand programs across both cities.

Coordinated, consolidated services

Chief Hurley in Tumwater said the funding provides the chance to do more training and integrate two programs into one. One person asked why both cities don’t train together now, and Hurley said they often do, but it comes down to equipment and staff availability.

“We do some joint training, but as fire chief in Tumwater, we have two engines on duty each day,” Hurley said. “We do training with one engine in Olympia. If we’re busy, we have to pull that engine from training.”

He said they’d be able to consolidate to one training officer and purchase equipment together. Another benefit would be combining all six of the fire stations in both cities, meaning there’d be six primary engines and six reserves.

Another benefit would be the expansion of the FD CARES program, which stands for Community Assistance Referrals and Education Services. This would allow for a more streamlined process to help people who make non-emergent and non-EMS calls without sending out fire engines and ambulances.

“This system gets the closest response unit to you faster,” Hurley said. “Breaking down jurisdictional boundaries, you can create better response times.”

The chiefs said the RFA would hire a second battalion chief who would serve as a shift commander to oversee high-acuity calls. They said combined, the departments receive close to 20,000 calls per year, or more than 50 calls per day.

Incidents and response times

One person asked the breakdown of proportion of calls for fire response and medical response. Chief Carson said about 80% of the calls are for EMS and the other 20% is a mixed bag. Only 2 to 3% is for fire response, he said, but when a fire arises, the departments need to be able to provide a full response.

“We always have to be ready to respond to those structure fires,” he said. “We have to be prepared with any alarm activation that it’s an active fire.”

Both chiefs talked about how strained the departments have been to get to a scene on time, as populations in both cities continue to grow and call volume rises. They said when it comes to cardiac arrests and EMS response, getting there in less than 10 minutes is crucial, and four minutes is ideal. But they often miss that mark.

James Osberg, firefighters union president in Tumwater, said he believes an RFA would provide more sustainable funding to ensure they’re more adequately prepared for these calls and can make it on time.

“We don’t take our jobs lightly,” Osberg said. “With every response we intend to make better what has gone wrong in those calls. As it pertains to cardiac arrest, structure fires, strokes, the time matters.”

The timeline

Tumwater’s Doan laid out the timeline for the RFA proposal. Another Town Hall is planned for September, but the exact date is to be determined. The RFA Planning Committee will submit its plan to both city councils by October, and they will deliberate until February 2023. If the councils approve the proposal, a measure will be placed on the April 2023 ballot.

If the RFA proposal is passed, it will go into effect Aug. 1, 2023, with taxes and charges imposed starting Jan. 1, 2024.

“Our fire departments are old and historic institutions in our communities,” Doan said. “We care a lot about them, they have a lot of history and tradition. But they’re also very important in situations where your heart stops, your home is on fire, or you don’t know who else to call. That’s what they’re there for.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • CEBL's Guelph Nighthawks relocating to Calgary for 2023 season

    One of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six franchises is moving across the country. The league announced on Wednesday that it is relocating the Guelph Nighthawks to Calgary in time for the 2023 season. The team, which will play out of Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will be renamed and rebranded. Commissioner Mike Morreale said in a press release that the league has been eyeing a move to Calgary "for a long time." "Relocating a franchise from our smallest market to Canada's thir