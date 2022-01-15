Olympia pedestrian killed Tuesday night on I-5 has been identified

An Olympia pedestrian killed Tuesday night on I-5 in Lewis County has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol, which cited the Lewis County Coroner.

Jonathan L. Hogan, 46, died at the scene.

About 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Tacoma man, 53, was headed south in his truck on I-5 at milepost 72, which is south of Chehalis.

Troopers say the Tacoma man struck Hogan in the left lane of southbound I-5.

The Tacoma man was the first to call 911, according to State Patrol.