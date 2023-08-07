Olympia nonprofit that helped house people closes after ‘critical financial crisis’

An Olympia nonprofit that has helped house people over the past decade has closed.

The board of directors for SideWalk reached this decision after “careful consideration,” according to a message emailed to its supporters on Friday. The message was signed by board members Brad Jurkovich, Katrina Lassiter, Amber Ulvenes and Milly Voris.

SideWalk will transition its programs to the non-profit Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties and other community partners.

“This decision allows us to channel the power of combined resources, making a more robust impact in the fight against homelessness,” the message reads.

Since 2012, SideWalk has helped over 2,334 people find housing, according to the email sent Friday. The closure announcement came a month after the nonprofit asked supporters for donations amid a “critical financial crisis,” according to a July 7 Facebook post and donation webpage.

The donation drive had a $63,000 goal but only $15,080 was raised, according to the webpage. A message to supporters on the webpage described the situation in stark terms.

“Without immediate intervention, our ability to provide essential services will be severely impacted.” the webpage message reads. “We are reaching out to you, our valued supports, to rally together and ensure SideWalk’s continued operation.”

The Olympian reached out to SideWalk for more information on the closure and transition process. Attempts to reach the nonprofit by email or phone on Monday received automated messages about the closure.

SideWalk operated out of a blue home on Fifth Avenue in Olympia with a mostly volunteer staff. The nonprofit specialized in quickly helping single adults experiencing homelessness, either by offering direct help or referring them to other resources.

It all began as an Interfaith Works program in 2011 before being spun off in 2013.

Phil Owen initially led the program and later the nonprofit. He stepped down as Executive Director in 2022.

Story continues

Olivia Hickerson to took over the spot in July 2022. She oversaw a “relaunch” that featured a new logo in April, The Olympian previously reported. She left the nonprofit in July, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hickerson has since founded EmpowerTactics, an Olympia-based business that offers grant writing and strategic planning services to nonprofits.

The board’s message thanks past supporters and encourages them to donate to the Community Action Council and their community partners as they “take up the baton.”

“The legacy of your past support will live on in this work, as it transitions to our trusted partner organizations,” the message reads. “They will carry on our shared mission, with your much-needed support providing the fuel to propel their efforts forward.”