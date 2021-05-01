Olympia Dukakis, ‘Steel Magnolias’ and ‘Moonstruck’ actress, dies at 89
Olympia Dukakis, the ‘Steel Magnolias’ and 'Moonstruck' actor, has died at 89, it was announced on Saturday.
Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, announced her death in a post on Facebook, writing: “My beloved sister ... passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace.”
She was 56 before she came to prominence in 1987 with an Oscar-winning performance turn in Moonstruck alongisde Cher and Nicolas Cage.
A year later, her cousin Michael Dukakis was the Democratic Party presidential candidate, who went on to lose to Republican George H Bush.
Dukakis, who was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, had yearned to be an actress from an early age and had hoped to study drama in college.
Her Greek immigrant parents insisted she pursue a more practical education, so she studied physical therapy at Boston University on a scholarship from the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis.
More follows...
