Olujobi scores 21, North Carolina A&T holds off Lamar 74-70

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Femi Olujobi scored 21 points with nine rebounds and North Carolina A&T held off a late flurry from Lamar for a 74-70 victory and the consolation championship of the ''visitor bracket'' in the Las Vegas Classic on Saturday.

Davaris McGowens added 16 points and seven rebounds and Devonte Boykins and Aaren Edmead 10 points each for the Aggies (7-7), who shot 53 percent and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Aggies led by 13 with a minute to go but the Cardinals connected for three 3-pointers and trailed by two with four seconds left. Olujobi finished the scoring with a pair of free throws. He was 8 of 8 from the line in the final 3:07.

The Aggies had a 15-0 run in the first half, led 32-21 at the break and kept the lead in the second half.

Colton Weisbrod had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Lamar (8-5), which has lost four straight. James Harrison added 18 points and Nick Garth 12, with both making four 3-pointers.