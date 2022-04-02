Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

  Buffalo Sabres
    Buffalo Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and Buffalo continued its late-season surge (5-0-3) despite being all but mathematically out of playoff contention. Peyton Krebs had a goal and assist and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots in a game Buffalo never trailed.

The Predators had a two-game winning streak snapped and blew an opportunity to gain ground in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race, in which they control the first of two wild-card spots.

Filip Forsberg had his team-leading 38th goal, while Jeremy Lauzon and Michael McCaron also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped made 31 saves.

Oloffson’s goal came on the power play, about 90 seconds after the Predators were penalized for too many men. Krebs began the play in the left corner of the Nashville end, by feeding Dylan Cozens in the left circle. Cozens wheeled around and fed Olofsson, who was left open in the left circle, from where he one-timed a shot in beating Saros on the short side.

Anderson improved to 3-0-2 in his past five games, with his best stop coming with 4:20 remaining in regulation in turning aside Philip Tomassino’s chance in front. The scoring opportunity came with the Predators attempting to capitalize on the transition after Saros punched out his blocker to foil Jeff Skinner’s one-time from the right circle.

On a night the Sabres raised a banner in honor of longtime broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who is retiring after 51 seasons, the game had a throwback high-scoring theme. Each team scored three goals apiece in the opening period, with Nashville scoring 1:38 apart on goals from McCarron and Lauzon, who tied the game with 59 seconds left.

Fans did the wave in the third period, and chanted “Let’s Go Sabres!” to create an electric atmosphere in an arena that’s been barely half full for most games this season but had its first sellout of the season. The drop in attendance is a reflection of a fanbase’s frustration with a team undergoing its latest rebuild and coming off a season in which Buffalo finished last in the standings for the fourth time in eight years.

The young and injury depleted Sabres gave their fanbase little reason for hope in opening the season 16-30-8 before showing signs of blossoming by going 8-3-3 during the month of March.

Immediately after the game, the Sabres stayed on the ice and were joined by Jeanneret to a roaring crowd. He posed with the team for pictures and was named the game's first star.

HONORING RJ

Fans changed “RJ! RJ! RJ!” as Jeanneret’s banner was raised to the rafters of the KeyBank Center during a 15-minute pregame ceremony. The Sabres further honored the 79-year-old broadcaster by showing video tributes from numerous former players and NHLers, including Wayne Gretzky, during breaks in action throughout the game.

Sabres forward Alex Tuch grew up in Syracuse, New York, watching and listening to Jeanneret, who has been broadcasting the team’s games since 1971, the franchise’s second season.

“When you think of about watching the Sabres on TV, you think about Rick Jeanneret calling the game. And if you don’t, I’d call you a liar because he’s an icon,” Tuch said. “I’m really happy to see all the fans come out and support him because he deserves it.”

ALL SEATS TAKEN

The sellout was the Sabres’ first since a 5-2 win over Toronto on Feb. 16, 2020, not including the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario, in which Buffalo was the home team last month. Last season, only a limited number of fans were allowed to attend Sabres games because of COVID-19 restrictions.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Sabres: Continue four-game homestand, facing Atlantic Division-leading Florida on Sunday.

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

