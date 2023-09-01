Newport County land Bristol City's Olly Baker an re-sign Matt Baker from Stoke City

Newport County have signed 18-year-old Bristol City striker Olly Thomas on loan and secured a fresh loan deal for Stoke City defender Matt Baker.

Thomas has joined for the rest of the season after being recalled from a loan at National League South side Yeovil.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan was looking for a replacement for another Bristol City loanee, Seb Holden-Palmer, who faces three months out injured.

Baker, 20, returns after a successful loan spell at Newport last season.

The Wales Under-21s international, who can also operate in midfield, played 18 games for the Exiles after joining last January.

He also arrives on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

"Matt wanted to come back. In fact, he never wanted to leave," said Coughlan. "When you have players like that, who are desperate to play for this football club, it's a no-brainer.

"He gives us good coverage in two or three different positions, and he knows what we are all about.''

Thomas has appeared in all six of Yeovil's league fixtures to date this season, scoring once.

Coughlan said: "We were obviously disappointed to lose Seb.

"We needed to replace him and thankfully we have a great relationship with Bristol City, Seb's parent club, who were keen to help.

"Olly brings a lot of the same qualities as Seb - the presence, link-up play and pressing - together with his own individual strengths."

Thomas said: "I'm very excited, this is a massive push for me, so hopefully I can press on now."

Newport, meanwhile, have recalled Joe Day from a loan spell at Woking, with the former Cardiff City goalkeeper instead heading to Yeovil on loan.