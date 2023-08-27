Olly Murs on his trouser-rip mishap during Staffordshire gig

The singer admitted he did not know Osea Island in Essex before searching for his wedding venue

Pop singer Olly Murs has spoken of a wardrobe malfunction that saw his trousers ripped during a performance.

The 39-year-old was at Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire on 20 August and later posted about the mishap on X.

Murs was speaking to BBC Essex breakfast presenter Sonia Watson ahead of a homecoming gig at Colchester Castle Park on Sunday.

"Luckily I had a pair of black pants on because my trousers were also black," said Murs, who is from Witham in Essex.

"All the fans were looking in the front row, thinking 'has he or hasn't he?'... When I saw the videos on social media afterwards you could see the threads all dangling around."

Murs was chatting to BBC Essex breakfast presenter Sonia Watson ahead of the gig at Colchester Castle Park

The former X Factor contestant also reminisced about his wedding to bodybuilder Amelia Tank last month on the secluded private Osea Island in his home county.

"I have lived in Essex all my life but I didn't know it existed, that's how private it is," he said.

Castle Park will stage the penultimate gig on his Marry Me tour before the final performance at his wife's home town of Plymouth.

"Coming back to Essex is always a dream," he said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830