Olly Murs to marry Amelia Tank this weekend: Inside their big day as new details emerge

New details of Olly Murs’ upcoming wedding to Amelia Tank have emerged (Amelia Tank / Instagram)

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank will officially say “I do” on Saturday as new details around their wedding have emerged.

The singer, 39, and professional bodybuilder, 30, will tie the knot on Essex’s Osea Island in a festival-themed ceremony 13 months after he popped the question.

The small 380-acre island, which is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda, can only be accessed for a few hours a day due to the estuary that surrounds it.

So exclusive is the island, it was reportedly rented by global superstar Rihanna back in 2019 so she could work on new music.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, preparations can be seen being made to put the finishing touches on the venue for the big day.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank first met on Instagram in 2019 (Getty Images)

This includes an outdoor stage set up for artists to perform the night before with a sign above it clearly reading “Murs Fest”.

A large marquee has also been erected on the island, with glass chandeliers already visible outside.

Murs, who originally shot to fame as a finalist on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2009, first met his wife-to-be on Instagram in 2019.

They went official with their romance in 2020 and the Dance With Me Tonight hit-maker got down on one knee during a romantic beach getaway last June.

Speaking to the Standard about his impending nuptials, Murs admitted he found the organising “stressful”.

“I’m really excited to see how it all comes together and I can’t wait to get married! It’s going to be weird,” he added.

Despite dedicating his upcoming seventh studio album, Marry Me, to Tank, they won’t be throwing shapes to one of his own tracks.

“She would kill me!” The Voice UK judge laughed. “Who knows what will happen on the day, but we’ve already got our song picked, we know what we’re gonna do.”