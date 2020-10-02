Olly Murs announces 2021 tour and says he's 'confident' it will go ahead

Olly Murs has announced a 2021 tour and has said he feels “confident” it will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wrapped Up singer posted a message on Twitter saying he was getting back to work and will hit the road next summer for a string of dates.

Tour stops will include London, Cornwall, Swansea, Belfast, Exeter, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

YEP that's right 🤪.... I'm getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR ☀️🍻😎 GET IN!! New music, New year and New vibes! 9am Friday 9th October tickets will be on sale 👌🏻😎👍🏻 SEE YA 🔜 XX pic.twitter.com/nYKHGei0f8 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) October 2, 2020

“YEP that's right,” he tweeted.

“I'm getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR. GET IN!! New music, New year and New vibes!”

Read more: Olly Murs apologises after sharing cheeky Pringles prank video

Murs, 36, added on Instagram: “We all know this year has been… 2020 is cancelled. It is just like, see you later, I’m not interested.

“We are really hoping that next year is going to be a far better year and I can’t wait to get out on the road and see all you lovely lot.”

View photos Olly Murs (PA) More

“It gives me something to look forward to and hopefully it gives you something to look forward to,” added the singer.

Read more: Olly Murs 'overwhelmed' by support after opening up on feud with twin brother

The Voice judge said he thinks the gigs should be possible even if the pandemic is ongoing.

He posted a video on his Instagram Story saying: “Because it’s outdoor gigs we feel really confident, my promoters and agents feel confident, that next summer hopefully with COVID-19 being pushed to the side we will be able - even if it is still here - we will be able to put social distancing measures in place and make it as safe as possible.”

View photos Olly Murs (Doug Peters/EMPICS) More

“The live music industry needs to be back, it needs to be out there,” he said.

Tickets for Murs’ tour will go on sale on 9 October.

Watch: Olly Murs looks unrecognisable as he dons a face mask and wig for Mrs Doubtfire skit