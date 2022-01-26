Olly Alexander Speaks Out Over 'Ridiculous' New Year's Eve Performance Complaints

Olly Alexander on stage during his pre-recorded New Year's Eve performance (Photo: BBC / Guy Levy)

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has spoken out after his BBC performance on New Year’s Eve sparked more than 150 complaints.

Speaking to Times Radio, the It’s A Sin star said he thought it was “ridiculous” that 179 people had complained to the BBC about his show supposedly being “too sexual”.

“I’ve had this in the past where, you know, I’m not doing anything remotely sexual on stage, but because of something I’m wearing, people complain that it’s not family-friendly,” he claimed. “And it’s just so ridiculous.

“So, I mean, you have to laugh. But you know, I can only assume this is because I’m gay.”

“Certain people might be a bit uncomfortable with just a gay man being himself on stage,” he added. “But who knows?”

Olly previously laughed off the “amazingly funny story” on Twitter, joking: “179 people complained I was too sexy!!! Gonna aim for 200 next time.”

Defending Olly’s performance, a BBC spokesperson said: “The event and the staging of this late-night show is intended to be a celebration for all.

“We hope that for the majority of viewers watching, the tone of the overall concert remained within general audience expectations.”

The third Years & Years album Night Call was unveiled last week, marking the first full-length release since the act became a solo project for Olly.

Night Call is currently on track to hit number one in the official UK albums chart. However, it faces stiff competition from Yard Act, with the Official Charts Company revealing on Tuesday that there were just 400 sales between the albums at number one and two.

