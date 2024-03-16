Ollie Watkins injury latest: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery issues update after scare

Fear: Ollie Watkins collided with the Ajax goalkeeper (Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins sparked injury concerns on Thursday after being forced off during Aston Villa's Europa League clash against Ajax.

The striker attempted to close down a goal kick in the opening stages of Villa's last-16 second leg win over the Dutch giants, colliding with the goalkeeper's trailing leg as both ended up on the ground.

Watkins immediately waved for medical attention as he clutched his left knee. After a few minutes of assessment from the club's physios, the striker was able to walk from the pitch and then begin a gentle jog.

The Villa medical staff gave Watkins heavy strapping to his knee to allow the striker to play on, and he appeared to have shaken it off when he jumped highest to head home the opening goal of the tie.

But the joy was short-lived and Watkins soon collapsed to the pitch and asked to be taken off.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Villa manager Unai Emery appeared to allay fears of a serious injury. Asked for an update, Emery said: “I dont know, sadly. Watkins could be - could be - available for Sunday.”

Watkins was earlier on Thursday named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming March friendlies.