Late Ollie Watkins equaliser saves Aston Villa’s blushes against Brentford

Ollie Watkins scores his second and Aston Villa ’s third goal in their 3-3 draw against Brentford. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

If Aston Villa do not qualify for the Champions League, the chances are Unai Emery will pinpoint this draw against Brentford as the day that derailed their best-laid plans. Villa established a 2-0 buffer seconds after the restart but three goals in nine second-half minutes earned Brentford a shock lead.

Villa imploded defensively but Ollie Watkins, who scored the first goal of a crazy game, got his second late on to prevent a stinging defeat. Make no mistake, though, this was a result that will jar. Villa could hardly give Tottenham greater encouragement that fourth spot is still very much up for grabs. Eyebrows will doubtless be raised at Manchester United too.

For Villa, it was an any-win-will-do kind of afternoon. Until Watkins headed in off a post with half-time looming it was shaping up to be a frustrating contest, chances at a premium and a low block to navigate. The hosts were a touch pedestrian, a little too predictable. Emery recognised as much and kept the fourth official, Thomas Bramall, busy, haring out of his technical area to choreograph Morgan Rogers, among others, into position as Brentford put their ducks in a row. Thomas Frank set up his side to stifle Villa and hit them on the counter, with Bryan Mbeumo preferred to Ivan Toney in attack. The England international was a late substitute, not deemed fully fit after a hip problem.

Brentford began with promise but the easy thing was to conclude the game was as good as over when Rogers doubled Villa’s advantage 37 seconds into the second half. Emery was still en route to the home dugout. The Villa manager, marching along the touchline, punched the air as Rogers, a January signing from Middlesbrough, scored his first goal for the club after picking up Youri Tielemans’ pass on the edge of the Brentford box. Rogers twisted inside Kristoffer Ajer, gave Mark Flekken the eyes and promptly powered a shot inside the goalkeeper’s near post.

Brentford, however, did not lie down. The centre-back Mathias Jørgensen was the unlikely source of the visitors’ first goal, converting from close range in comical fashion. He swung his right foot at Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross but scored via his standing left leg, off his shin. No wonder Jørgensen, on his 100th Premier League appearance, left the scene smirking.

Two minutes later Mbeumo wheeled away in celebration after volleying in an equaliser. He peeled off his marker, Pau Torres, and cutely dispatched a cushioned finish past a hapless Emiliano Martínez. Suddenly, everything was going Brentford’s way. Torres was penalised for bumping Mbeumo on the edge of the box and Nicolò Zaniolo was pulled up for diving within seconds of replacing Rogers.

Then the impressive Sergio Reguilón effortlessly brought Mathias Jensen’s diagonal pass under his spell on the left flank and sent a perfect ball across the six-yard box for Yoane Wissa to sweep in. Emery cursed, slouched in the dugout but Watkins, signed from Brentford four years ago, jumped high above Flekken to meet Leon Bailey’s deflected cross to ensure Villa did not depart empty-handed from a maddening encounter. Rarely, though, has a point felt so inadequate.