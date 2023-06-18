Ollie Robinson: I will not apologise for sledging Australians

Ollie Robinson had some choice words for Usman Khawaja after taking his wicket - Shutterstock

Ollie Robinson offered no apology after he delivered a foul-mouthed celebration when picking up the key wicket of Usman Khawaja, warning Australia to expect more verbal volleys in the theatre of Ashes cricket.

Robinson dismissed Khawaja for 141 on a dramatic, truncated third day at Edgbaston, before appearing to roar “f--- off, you f------ p----”. Asked about the incident at stumps, at which point England lead by 35 runs with eight wickets in hand, Robinson was remorseless.

“For me it’s my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me,” he said. “I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket at the time for the team was massive. We all want that theatre of the game and I am here to provide it.

“I don’t really care how it’s perceived to be honest. It’s the Ashes, it’s professional sport. If you can’t handle that, what can you handle?”

Asked if abuse was part of the game, Robinson said: “no it’s not, but when you’re in the heat of the moment and have the passion of the Ashes that can happen. We’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do that to us so just because the shoe’s on the other foot, it’s not received well.”

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey said Khawaja and his team-mates were not upset with the send-off, but Robinson could become the second England player censured by the ICC in this match. As of Sunday evening, England had not been contacted by the match referee over Robinson, who at least has a clean disciplinary record at international level.

Earlier in the day, Moeen Ali was fined more than £3,000 – 25% of his match fee – for applying sweat-removing stain, described by the ICC as “a drying agent” to his hand on Saturday.

“Usman hasn’t said anything,” said Carey. “It’s the Ashes, at times it will be pretty exciting and hostile cricket.I didn’t see anything over the top there. From our dressing room, there was no comment.”

The end of Khawaja’s innings was the product of a moment of “genius” captaincy from Ben Stokes, according to Robinson. A ball earlier, Stokes had employed six fielders in catching positions in front of the bat. Khawaja was bowled trying to manoeuvre the ball into a gap beyond the fielders.

“Stokes came up to me the ball before and said ‘what did we do in Pakistan?’,” explained Robinson. “We decided to try the umbrella field and for me to bowl a yorker first up. Uzzie came down the wicket and played a different shot to what he has been and fortunately it’s one of those plans that came off and Stokesy looks like a genius.”

Australia lost four wickets for 14 runs, three of them to Robinson, to give England a first innings lead of seven runs. Robinson and Stuart Broad employed a short ball barrage to Australia’s tail, which the England quick described as “three No11s”.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about as a group,” said Robinson. “We said that once we get past Cummins we feel they have three No 11s. It’s something we can target through the series and wrap up their innings quite quickly and give us momentum into our batting innings.”

The game is beautifully poised going into the fourth day after a stunning 22-minute passage in the afternoon, between rain delays. Australia picked up the wickets of England’s openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in dark and gloomy conditions. Robinson admitted the pair were “frustrated” to be batting at a point where conditions were so good for bowling but said they did not question the umpires’ decision to play.

Robinson believes England will need one whole day’s play to bowl Australia on a benign batting surface, and aimed a barb at the defensive tactics they have employed at times.

“I think ideally a day. 90 overs,” he said. “If they had a score to chase that would allow us to bowl them out.

“If they were playing for the draw, playing defensively like they have done so far this game, then it might be slightly different. we’ll have to wait and see.”

“The pitch is deteriorating, obviously spinning a bit more as well. When we are fresh with the harder ball I’m sure we can make inroads, I’ve no doubt we can take the 10 wickets quickly and wrap it up.

“I think we’ve made them play the way they have with the aggressive way we’ve gone about it. Our batting and bowling has meant they have to be more defensive.

“It’s not normally something you see from an Australian side but the way we’ve played under Ben and Baz [Brendon McCullum] has caused that to happen.”