Ollie Robinson dropped as England make one change for Fifth Test vs India

Ollie Robinson misses out in Dharamshala (Getty Images)

Mark Wood has been recalled for the fifth and final Test on England’s tour of India, with Ollie Robinson left out at the end of what has been a bitterly disappointing series.

Robinson and Shoaib Bashir were both set to miss training on Wednesday due to illness, but the young spinner has still been named in the XI for the contest, which starts tomorrow.

Wood’s inclusion is therefore the only change to the side that was beaten by five wickets in Ranchi, where India wrapped up the series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Robinson had been left on the sidelines until being brought into the XI for that match but went wicketless during India’s first innings and then was unused during their successful chase in the second.

The Sussex seamer did make an important half-century in England’s first knock, his highest score in Tests, but also put down a costly chance off Dhruv Jurel early in the game.

His bowling speeds were down and the 30-year-old again struggled with a back problem, having not played any competitive cricket since spasms forced him out of the Ashes mid-series last summer.

Jonny Bairstow will win his 100th cap in Dharamshala, while James Anderson is just two Test wickets away from becoming the first seamer to reach the career landmark of 700.