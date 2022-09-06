How Ollie Pope set about cracking England's problem position

Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
When Ollie Pope walks out on his home ground in the third Test against South Africa, he will do so, for the first time in his international career, as one of England’s senior players. A combination of Jonny Bairstow’s injury and a quietly significant milestone in Pope’s own Test career - his 30th Test - means that, no matter his cherubic face and his mere 24 years, Pope’s status in the side has subtly changed. He is no longer a young pretender.

It is responsibility befitting a number three: traditionally, the position of a side’s best batsman. When new captain Ben Stokes declared that Joe Root would return to number four at the start of the summer, Pope took it as the cue to call Stokes up himself, and declare that he now wanted to bat at three, even though he had never done it in his entire first-class career.

“I just remember thinking there was one spot available,” Pope recalls. “It was the first time I felt I could be successful in that role, the way I was playing county cricket and the hard work I had put in.”

Six matches into his new role, Pope’s elevation has been a success, albeit not a spectacular one. There have been a series of low scores, an occupational hazard of coming in so early: on average, he has arrived at the wicket after 37 balls. But Pope has hit three crucial innings: 145 at Trent Bridge to help England virtually match New Zealand’s first innings 553; 82 to set-up the chase of 296 at Headingley; and 73 in the first innings against South Africa, when he was the lone man to pass 20.

All told, Pope is averaging 34.4 so far at three, a figure that is more impressive in context. Since Jonathan Trott left the 2013/14 Ashes series midway through, 12 players have plated at least three Tests for England at number three. Only three of these - Gary Ballance, Root himself and Zak Crawley, who scored his 267 at first drop - have averaged more than Pope.

“I’m loving that spot at number three,” Pope says. “It’s just one I want to keep on becoming as consistent as I can at. It’s a spot I’d love to make my own over the next few years.”

Until this year, Pope admits, he saw the prospect of batting at three as a burden. But now, he says that he views the position more as opportunity.

“It's a great place to bat, you can dictate how the innings goes as well. So I've really enjoyed that opportunity. And hopefully, I can keep becoming more and more consistent as my time there goes on.”

For all the emphasis on England’s audacious batting this summer, to Pope the essence of batting at three is adaptability: knowing when is the time to counter-attack, and when is the time to step away from the fray. This balance is particularly important for Pope, a player with a wonderful array of shots who has sometimes been jittery at the start of his innings.

“It is about weathering the storm sometimes when things are tougher, when it is maybe moving around a little bit more. And then as soon as you see a chance where you can really extend the lead in the game, then that's a great time to take that positive option.”

Playing for Surrey, Pope has been able to observe two of the finest number threes in modern Test cricket: Kumar Sangakkara - a player so idolised at Surrey that he was called the king - and Hashim Amla, who made 25 of his 28 Test centuries at three. At 39, Amla is still an important member of the Championship side.

“He's a great role model, not just as a player but as a person. The way he stays so level, he's scored that many hundreds for South Africa - what a player - but you wouldn't know it. It's a great attribute to have - a humble guy. And we've chatted about technical stuff and when I do get runs for England he's one of the first to drop me a message.”

One of Pope’s challenges this summer has been that he is confronted by a different mode of attack to in county cricket. While bowlers tend to hang the ball wide in the Championship, against Pope in Test cricket they are more inclined to attack the stumps: “international teams try to use the angles a little bit more in trying to bring the ball back into me”. Pope has been clean bowled five times in Tests this summer, showing his potential vulnerability when the ball moves into him at pace.

There is nowhere better than The Oval, where he averages 88.5 in first-class cricket, for Pope to overcome these challenges. “It’s always nice having a good record here and knowing I’ve been successful here in the past,” he reflects. Pope will return here later this summer, trying to help Surrey to lift the County Championship.

But first, there is the chance to put the seal on his first summer as England’s number three. Pope will begin his 30th Test with an average of exactly 30. He has the qualities to lift both these figures in tandem in the years to come.

