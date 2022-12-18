Ollie Pope hits half-century as Pakistan spinners keep England in check

Sonia Twigg, PA, Karachi
·1 min read

Ollie Pope scored a half century as England went into the lunch break on 140 for four on day two of the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The tourists had resumed the second day on seven for one, after Pakistan were bowled out for 304 on the first day of the final Test of the series, and were trailing by 164 runs after the morning session.

Pope had looked composed at the crease and brought up his half century from 63 balls including four boundaries.

However, he was out almost immediately afterwards, with Abrar Ahmed getting one to turn and clip the top of off-stump, with Pope slowly departing for 51.

Ben Duckett was the first wicket to fall, when the England opener was trapped on the crease by Nauman Ali, and the decision was upheld after a review.

Having looked comfortable until that delivery, Duckett had to depart for 26, with England 58 for two.

Joe Root
Joe Root was dismissed for a golden duck (Anjum Naveed/PA)

Joe Root lasted just one ball after a perfect delivery from Nauman that just turned and nicked the outside edge, taken safely by Agha Salman at slip.

Pakistan used up a review in an attempt to dismiss Harry Brook, who has impressed throughout the series in a country he has previously enjoyed success in the Pakistan Super League.

There was a big appeal when Brook was on 11 from a ball which kept low but was missing the stmups.

Brook went into the interval unbeaten on 38, alongside captain Ben Stokes on 25.

