Ollie Locke is going to be a father

Congratulations are in order as Made In Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and husband Gareth Locke have announced they are to become fathers for the first time.

Ollie took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting an adorable montage of him and Gareth as they embark on their surrogacy journey. The video, captioned, "And just like that… it was the beginning! #cup,"shows the happy couple holding hands in the back of a cab on their way to a fertility clinic in Mexico.

The video, which was set to The 1975's dreamy song Somebody Else, culminated in a close-up of a cup at the fertility centre.

Ollie also previously updated his Instagram bio to read, "Acting, writing and found in Chelsea.. On a surrogacy journey to become a very happy Dad."

Ollie then posted another video, elaborating on his surrogacy journey with Gareth. He wrote, "I’m not crying, you’re crying! This is the very moment our eggs were fertilised… in 9 months time, after being looked after by a very wonderful human we hope to be able to show you what he or she looks like and how much love we have to give!

"I cannot wait to meet you little one and to be your daddy with @garethplocke."

Ollie had previously alluded to his surrogacy journey a tweet posted on Thursday 10th June. He wrote, "It’s the biggest day of my life tomorrow.. not work, not closing on a house, not a call from an agent!

Something that means more than anything in the world! You might already know, but having a gin and tonic, waiting for something quite exceptional!! Xxxx"

We couldn't be happier for the pair.



