Ollie Lawrence: I was desperate when I joined Bath – now I want to be the league's best player

Player of the Season winner, Ollie Lawrence of Bath Rugby poses with the trophy during the Premiership Rugby Awards at The Brewery on May 10, 2023 in London, England

Ollie Lawrence flew to London from Lisbon especially to collect his award as the Premiership's player of the season on Wednesday night, where he interrupted a post-season bash with his Bath team-mates. On his whistle-stop tour, the England centre will travel to Barcelona this weekend alongside 15 of his former Worcester comrades for a stag do. While the week itself is a fitting microcosm of Lawrence's two-club, turbulent campaign, with the year he has endured, a touch of overindulgence can be forgiven.

After all, at the start of the season, Lawrence was playing in the centres for Worcester, his boyhood club, before the Warriors were plunged into administration in October. At that point, too, Lawrence was in the international wilderness, unfancied by then England head coach Eddie Jones after his 2020 debut.

Fast forward seven months and Lawrence of Worcester is now Lawrence of Bath. The centre has been a revelation at his new club in the West Country since Worcester's demise, capping off a fine season, during which he played in four of England's five Six Nations matches, with the individual award that his assiduousness has deserved.

This Premiership season, no centre has evaded more tackles, beaten more defenders or gained more metres per carry than the 23-year-old - and he missed a large chunk due to international call-ups. Lawrence was, frankly, a shoo-in, for the league's best player gong in London on Wednesday.

"It's been pretty surreal," he says. "I feel incredibly fortunate. To think where we started out with Worcester at the start of the year to now being at these awards with such amazing players, coaches – and journalists! – and fans. That means a lot to me. It's amazing to win an award but there are plenty of amazing players who also didn't get nominated.

"This year I've had to pinch myself sometimes to remember where I've come from but I'll keep two feet on the ground, enjoy myself and hopefully go again next season.

"There was an element of desperation. I was given an opportunity and I couldn’t not take it. I was fortunate that I had some really good friends at Bath, that settled me quite well. That desperation, knowing that I could have not had a job – some of my best mates still don’t – to being here now is pretty special.

"The hunger and the motivation for me was that I want to be one of the best players in this country and this league. I tried to do it this season, some people agree, some disagree but as long as I keep striving to keep better I’ll be happy with that."

For every yin, however, there is the yang. There have been highs – the return to the England squad, leading Bath's resurgence and scoring the try that secured Champions Cup rugby next season – but there have also been lows.

"That week before Worcester went into administration was a really tough week for us because we knew it was happening building into the [Newcastle] game, so it was one of those where some boys were asking whether we should play," Lawrence says.

"That whole week in general, I don't know, I throw back to it now and I think about it... I haven't seen some of those boys for a very long time – but I am fortunate enough to have seen some of them - and to take the field at Sixways one last time and get the win was something that will always be special to me and hopefully one day I can get back out there and play again in front of those fans."

During the lows, Lawrence sought counsel. The centre credits England team-mate Anthony Watson as someone who was there to wrap an arm around him

"My family are people that I’m very close with but sometimes they don’t always have an understanding of the rugby culture," Lawrence says. "Anthony Watson was one of the players… we had a lot of conversations during those times, obviously he knew how tough it was for me, he’s been through similar injuries and similar struggles as well and he was a real support for me and I’ll always be grateful for that."

Another who has had an impact on Lawrence's renaissance – albeit, perhaps, less directly – is Steve Borthwick. The England head coach made Lawrence an integral cog of his Six Nations plans and now Lawrence has his eyes firmly set on a spot in Borthwick's World Cup squad – where fitness will be key.

"The main thing for all the players he's spoken to is to make sure you're fit going into these camps instead of using the camps to get fit," Lawrence says.

"My focus over the next five weeks is to get as fit as possible, train as much as I can and try to get a week abroad somewhere. Apart from that, that's it. Whatever happens, happens."

The World Cup fitness marathon starts now. Well, once that stag do is out of the way. And you can't begrudge Lawrence that.

