Ollie Lawrence added to England squad after injury crisis worsens

England’s injury worries have intensified before the Six Nations with both Jamie George and Elliot Daly withdrawing from this week’s training camp.

Jamie Blamire, the Newcastle Falcons hooker, has replaced George, who could yet return later this week subject to him progressing with return-to-play concussion protocols at Saracens.

Daly’s hamstring injury, which forced him off the field early in the second half of Saracens’ defeat by Edinburgh on Sunday, is understood to require further assessment.

Ollie Lawrence, the Bath centre, has been called up to Steve Borthwick’s squad, which is training at Twickenham on Tuesday ahead of their meeting with Scotland on Feb 4.

Blamire has featured in six Test matches and joins Tom Dunn and Jack Walker in an inexperienced group of hookers who number nine caps between them in the absence of George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this month.

George McGuigan, now at Gloucester, pulled out of the squad on Monday because of a knee injury, with Courtney Lawes’ calf issue also sidelining him from this week’s training schedule. Dunn and David Ribbans were included as a result.

“Clearly, neither injury looked good but what I'd rather do is get the full information and then make a plan,” said Borthwick on Monday, stressing that neither Lawes nor McGuigan were definitively ruled out of the Calcutta Cup clash a week on Saturday.

“That's always the best way of doing it – get the information, get the facts and make a plan.”

Mako Vunipola would appear to have been cleared to train following the foot problem that caused him to miss Saracens’ Champions Cup game against Edinburgh.

“Would I want players to train in every session? Yeah, I would,” Borthwick added. “The reality that that's never the case. Every player is managed on an individual basis. Then there is a judgment call that I make farther down the track.

“The game against Scotland is a week on Saturday so there is plenty of water to go under the bridge between now and then and before I name that team. We've got a good squad and players who are desperate for the opportunity.

“Whenever there is a setback it opens up an opportunity for somebody else. Players have got to grab those opportunities with both hands and not let go. You need a squad where players are competing for places. We’ve got to build greater depth. These opportunities allow players to show they can be Test players.”