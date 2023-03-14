Manu Tuilagi in line for England return against Ireland

Manu Tuilagi - Manu Tuilagi in frame for England return against Ireland - with George Ford also recalled - Getty Images/David Rogers

Centre Manu Tuilagi “deserves his shot” after being retained in the England squad to face Ireland on Saturday alongside fit-again fly half George Ford.

Lock Ollie Chessum has been ruled out of England’s final Six Nations match after suffering a serious ankle injury in training on Tuesday. He has been replaced in the squad by Leicester teammate George Martin.

Last week Ford was released from the training squad with defence coach Kevin Sinfield citing a lack of game time. However after starting in Sale Sharks’ 36-18 defeat to London Irish on Sunday, Sinfield confirmed “he's fit to go” for a starting berth in Dublin where Ireland are looking to seal a grand slam.

Ford’s previous England cap came 12 months against France and the 29-year-old has only returned to action last month from a long-term achilles injury.

Ollie Lawrence’s hamstring injury will ensure that head coach Steve Borthwick will change his midfield for the fourth time in five games. Marcus Smith started ahead of both Ford and captain Owen Farrell in the chastening 53-10 defeat to France, which Sinfield indicated will lead to some “tactical changes”.

Tuilagi, who boasts a 100 per cent record against Ireland, would appear to be the obvious replacement to plug the power deficit left by Lawrence’s injury. “We are disappointed to lose Ollie because he played really well for us but Manu has been outstanding and deserves a shot this week,” Sinfield said. “He brings some physicality to us and we needed a bit more of that last weekend but we didn’t get it. Hopefully he will provide some of that at the weekend.

“I don’t think there are many teams around the world who have that quality of player as the next cab off the rank, of that calibre, and he will be welcomed back and hopefully he can go and do a great job for us.

“We will pick what we believe gives us the best chance of winning at the weekend. Within that will be some tactical changes. The players fully understand how selection has taken place throughout the campaign, we won't deviate from that. There is a balance within it, of giving some of those lads another shot but still they have to be within they give us the best chance of winning.”

Northampton lock David Ribbans, who is joining Top 14 club Toulon this summer, may be in line for a first international start in replacing Chessum, whom Sinfield says will be a “huge loss” for England. Nick Isiekwe could also come into the reckoning to play a more prominent role either as a replacement or as an option at blindside flanker.

There was still a sense of shock within the England camp at the manner of their record home defeat to France, who went ahead inside two minutes with a try by Thomas Ramos. “You look at that first passage of play and it was about 80 seconds long, lads looked out on their feet,” Sinfield said.

“They have not been like that the whole campaign so why is that? What is that about, we didn’t change our training load last week, we have been really smart in monitoring and the players have had a say in how we move forward and the sort of sessions we put together. It has been difficult to really go ‘it is that one thing’.”

Sinfield ranks among rugby league’s most decorated players, but says his abiding memories are more associated with painful defeats than trophies. In his early days with Borthwick at Leicester Tigers, he endured a number heavy defeats but in the long run Sinfield believes that England can benefit from the seven-try shellacking by the French.

“They (big defeats) leave a huge mark and you don’t forget because there’s pain with them,” Sinfield said. “Good memories are gone like that. Handling it is really important, people deal with it very differently, it’s almost a form of grief but we worked through it. We’ve had two good sessions, a better session today and we look forward to what is an enormous game against the best team in the world. If you wanted a test and a challenge to find out what character we’ve got, we’ll find out. I will know more after the next couple of days about what our character is like, our DNA, our personality and what our fight is like.

“At the minute it is horrible because it is raw and everybody is coming at us, which I understand and expect, it comes with the territory but we will be better for it because it will pull us together. There is not a circle the wagons mentality at all, performances and results like that can galvanise teams. They tend to do that with England teams.”

While Sinfield never expected there to be linear progress after joining the new coaching team under Steve Borthwick, the scale of the defeat to France, England’s third heaviest ever, has taken some time to process.

“Any time you get 50 stuck on your chin it's not nice,” Sinfield said. “It doesn't feel any different to how it did the last time I got 50 stuck on my chin. We've worked through it. We've worked incredibly hard, we have done anyway throughout this campaign. You probably get a fair bit less sleep because you're mulling things over trying to understand why, but we've worked incredibly hard over the last couple of days to try and fix some of the areas we feel short in - and there are quite a few.

“The players were hit pretty hard as you can expect from a result like that but we've stuck together and we fight through it as a team, squad and staff to ensure that we continue to move forward. This was never going to be a straight line and it was never going to be straightforward.

“We're all in this together and we've got to work our way through it. For whatever reason we didn't turn up on Saturday. It's our jobs to fix it and make sure it doesn't happen again. It shouldn't have happened on Saturday but what's done is done, we learn the lessons, pick the bones out of it and ensure we're better this weekend.”