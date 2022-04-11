Oliviers 2022: Cabaret and Life of Pi sweep theatre awards

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter at the Olivier Awards
·5 min read
Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne with their Olivier awards
Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne were named best actress and actor in a musical for Cabaret

A stage adaptation of Life of Pi and a revival of the musical Cabaret were the big winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards.

It was a jubilant night for theatre at the Royal Albert Hall as the stage industry celebrated a year in which performances resumed after lockdown.

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley won acting prizes while the show was named best musical revival.

Life of Pi, based on the Booker Prize-winning novel, was named best new play and scooped several technical prizes.

The play's lead, Hiran Abeysekera, also won best actor, while the seven actors who play the tiger shared the best supporting actor prize.

Hiran Abeysekera, winner of the best actor award for Life of Pi, poses at the Olivier Awards in the Royal Opera House in London
Hiran Abeysekera said he was "overwhelemed" to be named best actor for Life of Pi

Cabaret's success at the first Olivier ceremony since 2020 follows a critically-acclaimed sell-out run for the show which saw London's Playhouse Theatre transformed into the Kit Kat Club.

The production scooped seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for, including all four of the musical acting prizes for Redmayne, Buckley, Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy.

Accepting his prize for his performance as the famous Emcee in the show, Redmayne said: "This is the dream. For me, this is the one."

"This was the part that I played when I was a kid in school. It was the thing that got my passion for theatre really fuelled."

Buckley, who played Sally Bowles, said in her acceptance speech: "It's such a huge privilege to be part of this community which I consider my family. Thank you for welcoming me in all those years ago. This is just so lovely."

Rebecca Frecknall was also named best director, and she dedicated the prize to her late father, who she explained had played Emcee as a student in 1975.

Sheila Atim, winner of the best actress award for Constellations
Best actress winner Sheila Atim praised the theatre industry for "facing adversity" during the pandemic

Life of Pi, a philosophical novel originally written by Yann Martel, was also adapted into an film in 2012 which starred Suraj Sharma and won four Oscars.

Playwright Lolita Chakrabarti thanked Martel for giving her the "complete freedom to do what I wanted with his story" as she accepted one of the five prizes to be won by the stage adaptation.

She also thanked her husband, actor Adrian Lester. "When I started writing, he was my biggest fan and encouraged me completely. When all the doors were shut, he said 'keep knocking, because they'll open'," she recalled.

In a touching speech, the show's star Abeysekera said he was "overwhelmed" to win best actor. He paid tribute to his home country of Sri Lanka, which he said was going through a "tough time now... I think of you and wish I was there with you".

Sri Lanka has descended into a deep financial crisis, and there have been recent protests calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The DeLorean from Back to the Future
The DeLorean from Back to the Future was seen outside the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the musical's wins

Back To The Future was named best new musical - one of the night's most competitive categories.

"Oh my goodness, I was not expecting this," said producer Colin Ingram as he accepted the prize. "This has been eight years of development. To all the nominees, congratulations, it's been a hell of a year."

Sheila Atim won best actress for her performance in a revival of Constellations, a production which saw four different two-person casts alternating throughout its run.

"I'm so proud to be part of the theatre community, I'm so proud of all you guys for still being here," she said. "This play is about facing adversity together, and we all did that."

There were live performances on the night from the casts of shows including Moulin Rouge, Back To The Future, Drifters Girl, Frozen, Life of Pi, Anything Goes and Get Up Stand Up.

The ceremony also paid tribute to those within the industry who have died in the past two years, including actors Christopher Plummer, Dame Barbara Windsor, Paul Ritter, Geoffrey Palmer, Sir Antony Sher, Una Stubbs, Des O'Connor and composer Stephen Sondheim.

short presentational grey line
short presentational grey line

The winners in full

The puppeteers from Life of Pi on the green carpet at the Olivier Awards
The best supporting actor prize was shared between the seven actors who operate Life of Pi's tiger

Best new play - Life of Pi

Best new musical - Back to the Future: The Musical

Best entertainment or comedy play - Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)

Best revival - Constellations

Best musical revival - Cabaret

Best family show - Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

Best director - Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret

Best actor - Hiran Abeysekera for Life of Pi

Best actress - Sheila Atim for Constellations

Best supporting actor - The seven actors who play the Tiger for Life of Pi

Best supporting actress - Liz Carr for The Normal Heart

Best actor in a musical - Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret

Best actress in a musical - Jessie Buckley for Cabaret

Best supporting actor in a musical - Elliot Levey for Cabaret

Best supporting actress in a musical - Liza Sadovy for Cabaret

Best set design - Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for the puppets for Life of Pi

Best lighting design - Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi

Best new dance production - Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young

Best new opera - Jenůfa

Best costume design - Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best sound design - Nick Lidster for Cabaret

Best original score or orchestration - Simon Hale for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Best theatre choreographer - Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes

Outstanding achievement in dance - Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet

Outstanding achievement in opera - Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre - Old Bridge - Bush theatre

Special award - Sylvia Young, Lisa Burger, Bob King, Gloria Louis, Susie Sainsbury

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Netflix: Where are the Indians Bridgerton dreamed up really from?

    The Netflix hit's season two throws in several Indian tropes but fails at being authentic.

  • Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Biden is expected to make the announcement nominating Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016

  • Hail Piles Up in Seattle

    A hailstorm swept over Seattle, Washington, on April 9, as the convergence zone brought a variety of weather conditions to the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video filmed by Shelby Flick shows hailstones piling up on her deck on Saturday.The NWS said “sudden downpours, small hail, occasional lightning” and snow were possible across the Seattle area. Credit: Shelby Flick via Storyful

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th