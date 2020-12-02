Olivier Giroud hits four as Chelsea thrash Sevilla to top Champions League group
A dominant Olivier Giroud hit four as Chelsea ran riot to defeat Sevilla 4-0 in Spain to win their Champions League group.
The Blues wrapped up top spot ahead of the Europa League champions with a game to spare with a signature victory in Frank Lampard’s short time at the club.
It is the first time a Chelsea player has scored four times in a game since Lampard himself, 10 years ago in a 7-1 win against Aston Villa.
And it was a fast start that saw the visitors grab the lead when Giroud justified his inclusion from the start after striking a winner in Rennes last week off the bench.
Kai Havertz started the move from inside his own half, carrying the ball powerfully and then showing composure to find the Frenchman, whose touch inside perfectly opened up the angle to allow him to slam home into the far corner.
Sevilla rallied through Youssef En-Nesyri, who found space inside the box but slashed wide despite a lapse in concentration from the Blues’ defence affording him plenty of time.
Nemanja Gudelj’s powerful strike from outside the area down the right wing whistled past the top right corner as Edouard Mendy frantically scrambled across.
But that was as good as it got for Julen Lopetegui’s side, as Giroud punished Sevilla again after Mateo Kovacic’s delicate pass found him inside the box. The Frenchman held off a challenge and then brilliantly lifted the ball over the onrushing Alfonso Pastor.
The hat-trick came from a glancing header, using the pace on the cross from N’Golo Kante to fly into the roof of the net.
And then Sergi Gomez gave away a penalty, which Giroud gleefully took, slamming into the right corner for his fourth of the night as the Blues wrapped up top spot with a game to spare.
“When you win 4-0 away in the Champions League it's a great feeling,” Giroud told BT Sport. "We took the game on the front foot and we've been efficient up front.
"I didn't know it before two years ago, that you call it the perfect hat-trick, it was perfect, plus the penalty. It's nice, I will try to carry on like that to finish the good job of the team, it's always nice to be in the club's history.
“We play football to mark our own history, I'm pleased to help the team."
Giroud has now given Lampard a selection headache ahead of the Premier League fixture against Leeds, which will see fans return for the first time this season, and the 34-year-old is excited by the possibility to rediscover his true passion for the game.
"It's been a long time without fans, football is not the same without them, the passion is not the same, so obviously we're looking forward to Saturday and a nice welcome.”
