Olivier Giroud has given Frank Lampard a ‘problem’ for Chelsea vs Tottenham

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard claims Olivier Giroud is getting better with age – and has given him a problem ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Tottenham.

The veteran striker came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against Rennes and secure Chelsea’s place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Lampard – who will try to convince Giroud not to walk away in January – suggested the 34-year-old could now force his way into his plans for Spurs.

“He does things like he does tonight, he’s great,” he told BT Sport after the 2-1 win. “It wasn’t just his goal when he came on, but his hold up play and physicality.

“I have a problem because Tammy (Abraham) is playing well and Olivier in the restart was incredible. I have two players fighting for the position, but it’s a good problem.”

Giroud’s future remains in doubt, with the forward concerned about losing his place in the France squad ahead of the Euros.

Lampard has promised him minutes and plans to hold talks with him before the January window opens.

He added: “The thing behind the scenes and what everybody thinks from the outside is what a great professional he is and how highly regarded he is by his teammates and by myself.

“So for him to get a goal – you saw the reaction of his teammates. He is so professional in how he trains and looks after himself that age isn’t even a factor.

Beast mode 🔛



Olivier Giroud only had his eyes on the ball there, and powered his header home! 💪



Chelsea are into the Champions League knockouts! pic.twitter.com/v8ksViwe6m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

"I think he’s getting better with age, if anything, with how well he looks after himself, so he offers a lot for us.

“With the schedule coming up and the way we play means I will rely on players.

Story continues

“Thankfully for me he is a player who always keeps the right attitude if he’s not playing regularly, I know I can call upon him as I did today.”

Read More

Chelsea player ratings: Mount undroppable; Werner, Chilwell off-colour

Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Champions League as it happened - LIVE!

Chelsea reach Champions League knockout stages with win at Rennes