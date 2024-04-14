Olivier Awards: Sarah Snook, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Scott Among Names Set For British Theatre’s Biggest Night

The 2024 Olivier Awards take place this evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London with an array of screen names set to be celebrated for performances given on the London stage.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will kick off the proceedings, performing a number with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe. Waddingham, who will be seen on the big screen this year in The Fall Guy and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, hosted last year’s ceremony, and the Oliver Awards administrators at the Society of London Theatre moved fast to book her again for today’s award festivities.

More from Deadline

Several high-profile actors recognized for their performances in the West End over the past year will walk the Green Carpet before ascending the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Steps to reach the Royal Albert Hall. The vast auditorium features a foundation stone that was laid by Queen Victoria, the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother, in 1867.

Stars out in force include Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That…) who’s honored in the best actress category for her astute comic timing in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite which also stars her husband Matthew Broderick. James Norton (Little Women, Happy Valley) is nominated in the best actor line-up for A Little Life; his fellow actors Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) and Zubin Varla (Andor) are nominated for their supporting performances in A Little Life, adapted from Hanna Yanagihara’s novel by director Ivo van Hove and Koen Tachelet.

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated in the best actress category for the 26 roles she plays in the extraordinary Sydney Theatre Company’s version of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Andrew Scott, acclaimed for his lead role in the Netflix drama Ripley and Andrew Haigh’s feature All of Us Strangers, is another actor nominated for playing multiple roles. Scott played eight characters in Vanya, Simon Stephens’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Sheridan Smith (Mrs.Biggs, The Teacher) is also recognized for her sublime solo performance in the revival of Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine. The BAFTA award winner is currently leading the ensemble of the new musical version of John Cassavettes’ 1977 movie Opening Night which divided critics and audiences. Producers recently posted a closing notice for Opening Night which will be open no longer after May 18. It was due to run until July 27 at the Gielgud.

Story continues

Daniel Mays, who portrayed gangster Ronnie Biggs opposite Smith in Mrs. Biggs, is nominated for his professional musical theatre debut in director Nicholas Hytner’s joyous revival of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. Mays can be seen playing opposite Michael Douglas in Franklin which just started streaming on AppleTV+.

Nicole Scherzinger is up for her sensational turn as Norma Desmond in the recent revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway-bound Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The best director list also includes Lloyd and filmmaker Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliott, The Reader, The Crown) with Justin Martin, for their production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow based on the Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers Matt and Ross Duffer. The stage version is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall) is best director nominated for his production of Jack Thorne’s play The Motive and the Cue about when John Gielgud directed Richard Burton in Hamlet on Broadway in 1964. Mark Gatiss, who portrayed Gielgud in the play at the National Theatre and the West End, is nominated for his performance. There has been a lot of chatter about Motive and the Cue heading to New York but thus far nothing has been officially announced. And Judy filmmaker Rupert Goold is in the running for his direction of James Graham’s Dear England which played at the National Theatre and the Prince Edward Theatre, starring Joseph Fiennes, also nominated for his portrayal of Gareth Southgate, manager of England men’s national football team.

Lorraine Ashbourne, a star of Graham’s TV drama Sherwood is in the best supporting actress category for her role in Beth Steel’s new play Till the Stars Come Down which played a season at the National Theatre’s Dorfman Theatre.

This year’s Olivier Awards coincide with the National Theatre’s 60th anniversary. The theatre, founded by Laurence Olivier, has been nominated for 15 awards this year and will celebrate the landmark anniversary with a special grand finale and onstage dedication.

Scroll down to see a full list of nominees and check back this evening to find our coverage of the winners.

Nominees:

Cunard Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebble at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare at Donmar Warehouse

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at Duke Of York’s Theatre

Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at Duke Of York’s Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Close for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Paul Hilton for An Enemy Of The People at Duke Of York’s Theatre

Giles Terera for Clyde’s at Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down at National Theatre – Dorfman

Priyanga Burford for An Enemy Of The People at Duke Of York’s Theatre

Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless at Donmar Warehouse

Gina McKee for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier

Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at Almeida Theatre & Trafalgar Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for Set Design & 59 Productions for Video Design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre

Bunny Christie for Set Design for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for Set Design & Ash J Woodward for Video Design for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom for Video Design for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Mithridate Award for Best Costume Design

Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium

Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California at Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at Duke Of York’s Theatre

Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Best Actor

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre

James Norton for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott for Vanya at Duke Of York’s Theatre

David Tennant for Macbeth at Donmar Warehouse

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as Music Director of the Royal Opera House

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Blue by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Innocence by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Picture A Day Like This by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre

The Rhinegold by English National Opera at London Coliseum

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at Royal Court Theatre

A Playlist For The Revolution by AJ Yi at Bush Theatre

Sleepova by Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini at Bush Theatre

The Swell by Isley Lynn at Orange Tree Theatre

The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at Park Theatre

The Londoner Award for Best New Play

Dear England by James Graham at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

The Hills Of California by Jez Butterworth at Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive And The Cue by Jack Thorne at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre

Till The Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at National Theatre – Dorfman

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre

Rupert Goold for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Accidental Death Of An Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at Lyric Hammersmith & Theatre Royal Haymarket, a Sheffield Theatres and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production presented in the West End by Playful Productions

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at Gielgud Theatre

Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry at Phoenix Theatre

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy at Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond, Laura Cubitt & Max Humphries at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley for Les Enfants Terribles at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall

The Smeds And The Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall

Stories at Lyric Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Cassa Pacho’s Ballet Black: Pioneers at Barbican Theatre

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre at Sadler’s Wells

Rhiannon Faith for her community focussed conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican

Best New Dance Production

Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma & Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells

The Rite Of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells

La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater – NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells

Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers & Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler’s Wells

Best Musical Revival

Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic

Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at Bridge Theatre

Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at Lyric Theatre

Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at Savoy Theatre

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre

Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace

Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at Gillian Lynne Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre

Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbons for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Gareth Fry for Macbeth at Donmar Warehouse

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre

Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace

Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre

Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Musical

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre

Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher & Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace

Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey at Donmar Warehouse

Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics & book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson & Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre

A Strange Loop, music, lyrics & book by Michael R. Jackson at Barbican Theatre.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.