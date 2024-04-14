Olivier Awards: Sarah Snook, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Scott Among Names Set For British Theatre’s Biggest Night
The 2024 Olivier Awards take place this evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London with an array of screen names set to be celebrated for performances given on the London stage.
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will kick off the proceedings, performing a number with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe. Waddingham, who will be seen on the big screen this year in The Fall Guy and Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, hosted last year’s ceremony, and the Oliver Awards administrators at the Society of London Theatre moved fast to book her again for today’s award festivities.
Several high-profile actors recognized for their performances in the West End over the past year will walk the Green Carpet before ascending the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Steps to reach the Royal Albert Hall. The vast auditorium features a foundation stone that was laid by Queen Victoria, the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother, in 1867.
Stars out in force include Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That…) who’s honored in the best actress category for her astute comic timing in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite which also stars her husband Matthew Broderick. James Norton (Little Women, Happy Valley) is nominated in the best actor line-up for A Little Life; his fellow actors Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) and Zubin Varla (Andor) are nominated for their supporting performances in A Little Life, adapted from Hanna Yanagihara’s novel by director Ivo van Hove and Koen Tachelet.
Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated in the best actress category for the 26 roles she plays in the extraordinary Sydney Theatre Company’s version of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Andrew Scott, acclaimed for his lead role in the Netflix drama Ripley and Andrew Haigh’s feature All of Us Strangers, is another actor nominated for playing multiple roles. Scott played eight characters in Vanya, Simon Stephens’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Sheridan Smith (Mrs.Biggs, The Teacher) is also recognized for her sublime solo performance in the revival of Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine. The BAFTA award winner is currently leading the ensemble of the new musical version of John Cassavettes’ 1977 movie Opening Night which divided critics and audiences. Producers recently posted a closing notice for Opening Night which will be open no longer after May 18. It was due to run until July 27 at the Gielgud.
Daniel Mays, who portrayed gangster Ronnie Biggs opposite Smith in Mrs. Biggs, is nominated for his professional musical theatre debut in director Nicholas Hytner’s joyous revival of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. Mays can be seen playing opposite Michael Douglas in Franklin which just started streaming on AppleTV+.
Nicole Scherzinger is up for her sensational turn as Norma Desmond in the recent revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway-bound Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The best director list also includes Lloyd and filmmaker Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliott, The Reader, The Crown) with Justin Martin, for their production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow based on the Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers Matt and Ross Duffer. The stage version is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.
Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall) is best director nominated for his production of Jack Thorne’s play The Motive and the Cue about when John Gielgud directed Richard Burton in Hamlet on Broadway in 1964. Mark Gatiss, who portrayed Gielgud in the play at the National Theatre and the West End, is nominated for his performance. There has been a lot of chatter about Motive and the Cue heading to New York but thus far nothing has been officially announced. And Judy filmmaker Rupert Goold is in the running for his direction of James Graham’s Dear England which played at the National Theatre and the Prince Edward Theatre, starring Joseph Fiennes, also nominated for his portrayal of Gareth Southgate, manager of England men’s national football team.
Lorraine Ashbourne, a star of Graham’s TV drama Sherwood is in the best supporting actress category for her role in Beth Steel’s new play Till the Stars Come Down which played a season at the National Theatre’s Dorfman Theatre.
This year’s Olivier Awards coincide with the National Theatre’s 60th anniversary. The theatre, founded by Laurence Olivier, has been nominated for 15 awards this year and will celebrate the landmark anniversary with a special grand finale and onstage dedication.
Scroll down to see a full list of nominees and check back this evening to find our coverage of the winners.
Nominees:
Cunard Best Revival
The Effect by Lucy Prebble at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Macbeth by William Shakespeare at Donmar Warehouse
Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at Duke Of York’s Theatre
Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at Duke Of York’s Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Close for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Paul Hilton for An Enemy Of The People at Duke Of York’s Theatre
Giles Terera for Clyde’s at Donmar Warehouse
Luke Thompson for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Zubin Varla for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Lorraine Ashbourne for Till The Stars Come Down at National Theatre – Dorfman
Priyanga Burford for An Enemy Of The People at Duke Of York’s Theatre
Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went To War With The Wireless at Donmar Warehouse
Gina McKee for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier
Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at Almeida Theatre & Trafalgar Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Miriam Buether for Set Design & 59 Productions for Video Design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre
Bunny Christie for Set Design for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Es Devlin for Set Design & Ash J Woodward for Video Design for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for Set Design and Nathan Amzi & Joe Ransom for Video Design for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Mithridate Award for Best Costume Design
Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium
Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Actress
Laura Donnelly for The Hills Of California at Harold Pinter Theatre
Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace
Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at Duke Of York’s Theatre
Sarah Snook for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket
Best Actor
Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Mark Gatiss for The Motive And The Cue at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
James Norton for A Little Life at Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Andrew Scott for Vanya at Duke Of York’s Theatre
David Tennant for Macbeth at Donmar Warehouse
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Antonio Pappano for his role as Music Director of the Royal Opera House
Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican Theatre
Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths Of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Blue by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Innocence by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Picture A Day Like This by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
The Rhinegold by English National Opera at London Coliseum
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at Royal Court Theatre
A Playlist For The Revolution by AJ Yi at Bush Theatre
Sleepova by Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini at Bush Theatre
The Swell by Isley Lynn at Orange Tree Theatre
The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at Park Theatre
The Londoner Award for Best New Play
Dear England by James Graham at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
The Hills Of California by Jez Butterworth at Harold Pinter Theatre
The Motive And The Cue by Jack Thorne at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Till The Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at National Theatre – Dorfman
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Stephen Daldry & Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre
Rupert Goold for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Sam Mendes for The Motive And The Cue at National Theatre – Lyttelton & Noël Coward Theatre
Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Accidental Death Of An Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at Lyric Hammersmith & Theatre Royal Haymarket, a Sheffield Theatres and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production presented in the West End by Playful Productions
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at Gielgud Theatre
Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry at Phoenix Theatre
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy at Ambassadors Theatre
Best Family Show
Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall
Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond, Laura Cubitt & Max Humphries at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley for Les Enfants Terribles at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall
The Smeds And The Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall
Stories at Lyric Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Cassa Pacho’s Ballet Black: Pioneers at Barbican Theatre
Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre at Sadler’s Wells
Rhiannon Faith for her community focussed conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican
Best New Dance Production
Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma & Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells
The Rite Of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells
La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater – NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells
Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers & Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler’s Wells
Best Musical Revival
Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic
Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at Bridge Theatre
Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at Lyric Theatre
Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at Savoy Theatre
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic
Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre
Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at Gillian Lynne Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Jon Clark for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre
Paule Constable for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre
Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbons for Dear England at National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre
Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Gareth Fry for Macbeth at Donmar Warehouse
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre
Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre
Cedric Neal for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Jack Wolfe for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse
Best Actor in a Musical
David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre
Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Daniel Mays for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Crazy For You at Gillian Lynne Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at Fortune Theatre
Caissie Levy for Next To Normal at Donmar Warehouse
Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre
Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls at Bridge Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher & Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace
Next To Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey at Donmar Warehouse
Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics & book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson & Zoë Roberts at Fortune Theatre
A Strange Loop, music, lyrics & book by Michael R. Jackson at Barbican Theatre.
