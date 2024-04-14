Advertisement

Olivier Awards red carpet: David Tennant, Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger among stars

Steven McIntosh - Entertainment reporter
British actor David Tennant speaks to guests on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024
David Tennant scored his third Olivier nomination for his performance in Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse [Getty Images]

The biggest names in British theatre walked the red carpet on Sunday, as the Olivier Awards took place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Sunset Boulevard, Guys & Dolls, Dear England, A Little Life and Stranger Things are among the nominees at the ceremony, which is the most prestigious event in UK theatre.

Here's a selection of photos from the red carpet (which actually wasn't red, but green):

US singer Nicole Scherzinger poses on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024
US singer Nicole Scherzinger is nominated for her performance in Sunset Boulevard [Getty Images]
Sophie Okonedo attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
Sophie Okonedo is nominated as best actress for her performance in Medea [Getty Images]
US actor Myles Frost poses on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024
US actor Myles Frost plays Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical, which recently opened in London's West End [Getty Images]
Michelle Visage attends the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, April 14, 2024
RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage previously appeared in the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie [Reuters]
Beverley Knight attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
West End legend Beverley Knight is currently starring in the stage production of Sister Act [Getty Images]
Billy Crudup attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
The Morning Show star Billy Crudup is currently starring in a one-man show in the West End [Getty Images]
Seeta Patel attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England.
Seeta Patel's adaptation of The Rite Of Spring at Sadler's Wells is nominated for best new dance production [Getty Images]
British actor Joseph Fiennes poses on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024
British actor Joseph Fiennes is nominated for playing England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England [Getty Images]
Cast and crew of Bluey's Big Play attend The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
The cast and crew of Bluey's Big Play, which is nominated for best family show [Getty Images]
Dutch actor and singer Celinde Schoenmaker poses on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024
Dutch actor and singer Celinde Schoenmaker appears in the Bridge Theatre's production of Guys & Dolls [Getty Images]
Amy Trigg attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England.
Actress Amy Trigg is nominated for her performance in critically acclaimed musical The Little Big Things [Getty Images]
Australian actor Sarah Snook poses on the green carpet upon arrival to attend The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London on April 14, 2024.
Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for starring in a one-woman production of The Picture of Dorian Gray [Getty Images]
Jez Butterworth attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
The Hills Of California, written by Jez Butterworth, is nominated for best new play [Getty Images]
Dame Arlene Phillips attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
Dame Arlene Phillips is nominated for best theatre choreographer for her work on Guys & Dolls [Getty Images]
Joe McElderry attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 14, 2024
Former X Factor winner Joe McElderry recently appeared in a Panto version of Pinocchio at the Royal Theatre Newcastle [PA Media]
Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Joanna Riding attend The Olivier Awards 2024 at The Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
Actresses (L-R) Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Joanna Riding posed together on the green carpet [Getty Images]
Marisha Wallace attends The Olivier Awards 2024 at Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 2024 in London, England
Guys & Dolls star Marisha Wallace found out about her Olivier nomination when she was in Celebrity Big Brother [Getty Images]