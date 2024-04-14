Olivier Awards red carpet: David Tennant, Sarah Snook and Nicole Scherzinger among stars

LONDON (AP) — Sarah Jessica Parker, Andrew Scott and Sarah Snook are among the stars battling for accolades Sunday at the Olivier Awards recognizing work on the London stage. The Oliviers — Britain's equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — are celebrating a bumper year for new shows in the West End, which is finally bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham is due to host an exuberant ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall. “Sex and the City” stalwart Parker is
The Great White North was once where "every woke white college kid ... who'd had it up to here with America's racist patriarchy" wanted to be, the host explains — "I mean, besides Gaza" The post Bill Maher Says Canada Isn’t US Liberals’ ‘NPR Come to Life’ Fantasy Country Anymore | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/SNLWhen Ryan Gosling sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week, the conversation inevitably turned to his experience hosting Saturday Night Live. Although the show’s fanbase has been thrilled ever since Gosling’s return was announced for this weekend, Gosling himself seems worried. “I feel like I laugh too much,” he confessed, and later added of the SNL crew, “They take it very seriously, this comedy thing.”Gosling
In a recent episode of the Still Here Hollywood Podcast with Steve Kmetko, John Ritter’s widow, Amy Yasbeck, talked about how she orchestrated a reunion between her husband and Suzanne Somers after a long falling-out period. The two starred opposite in the hit sitcom Three’s Company. Somers exited the show in season 5 in a …
Hollie Adams/Pool/ReutersShenanigans at courtA senior courtier bypassed official procedures while King Charles III was recovering from cancer treatment to get his candidate appointed to a senior role, the Mail on Sunday has claimed.The appointment is now being reversed, the paper says, after the intrigue was compared to the goings-on at a medieval court. Garter King Of Arms David White is alleged to have directly contacted the king, nominating the candidate when Charles was in London for cancer