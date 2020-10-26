Olivier Awards: Messages of 'faith and hope' for theatre

Host Jason Manford virtually presented Andrew Scott with the prize for best actor

Stars of the stage gave messages of "hope and faith" at Sunday night's Olivier Awards, as most theatres remain closed because of the pandemic.

Winners encouraged those working in the arts to stay positive about the future, and look ahead to a time when live performances will be able to resume.

Dear Evan Hansen and & Juliet were among the big winners, while Fleabag star Andrew Scott was named best actor.

He urged those in the industry to "keep the faith" as he accepted his trophy.

"I cant wait to be back on the boards and having a laugh again as soon as we can," he said.

The actor won for his performance in the Noel Coward play Present Laughter, and said he was "genuinely thrilled" to win an Olivier.

"A sense of humour that is incredibly important for us people in the theatre," he said. "It's something that's helped us all survived in the last few months during this incredibly arduous time."

'We must know our worth'

The Oliviers are the most prestigious awards event in UK theatre. Sunday's ceremony was hosted by Jason Manford at the London Palladium, and took place without an audience.

Shows which opened in the year to February 2020 were eligible for this year's prizes. The ceremony normally takes place in April, but it was delayed this year due to the pandemic.

Most theatres have remained closed since lockdown was imposed in March, but some venues have tried to re-open with social distancing restrictions in place.

Several of this year's winners praised the freelancers who work in the industry and looked ahead to a time when theatres would be allowed to fully reopen.

View photos Death of A Salesman's wins included Sharon D Clarke for best actress and a joint best director win for Marianne Elliot and Miranda Cromwell More

Sharon D Clarke, who was named best actress for her performance in Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, said theatre professionals must "know their worth".

"We must know what our incredible industry brings not only to the coffers, but to the soul of our nation," she said. "Keep the faith people, we will be back."

Perhaps the most poignant speech of the night came from Marianne Elliott, who jointly won best director with Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman.

"This is a happy day and this is a sad day, because of what theatre was, and because none of us know when it will properly return," she said.

"Any shows that are happening right now are, let's make no bones about it, running at a loss. All our theatre practitioners are mainly freelancers and a lot of them have slipped through the cracks, and have not had any benefits since March.

"But it is a happy day because it reminds us of what theatre is, what it can do, and how it can touch hearts, minds and souls."

View photos The Duchess of Cornwall and Andrew Lloyd Webber presented Don Black with the special award More

Miriam-Teak Lee, who won best actress in a musical for her leading role in & Juliet, referred to the unusual nature of this year's ceremony.

"Even though it's not the awards show as we know it, it doesn't make it any less special," she said.

The Duchess of Cornwall made an impassioned speech in support of theatre as she presented a special award to lyricist Don Black.

"Those of us who believe in the theatre also believe in its resilience," she said. "It is a cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a forum for debate, and a powerful means of building community.

"After all, a play can be many things - funny, heartbreaking, cathartic, comforting. It can entertain us for an evening, or enrich the soul forever."

She added: "I should like to thank those of you whose profession is in the theatre for your determination and your flexibility. Please remain resilient - we need you and we have missed you."

