Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing: An Investigation

What happened to Amelia Earhart? Is the Bermuda Triangle real? What exactly is in Olivia Wilde's infamous salad dressing? These are just a handful of life's greatest mysteries. While we may never know what's up with the first two, social media sleuths just got their biggest clue when it comes to cracking the recipe for Wilde's dressing.

If you're unsure what all of this is about, here's some background from People: "The nanny for [Jason] Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids [...] alleged in the interview that Sudeikis was blindsided and 'brokenhearted' by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after realizing she was making a salad with the dressing for the 'Harry's House' singer."

Making the dressing even more elusive is the fact that we've recently been gifted with two clues. First up, Daily Mail offered details on a recipe Wilde previously shared with Food Network. The recipe, Roasted Salmon Salad with Zucchini and Potatoes, includes a homemade vinaigrette. Could this be the salad dressing that has (allegedly) brought men to their knees? Not quite sure, but it does sound awfully delicious thanks to a combination of red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, honey, garlic, and salt.



Over on Instagram, Wilde gave us an even bigger clue. In a lone Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, the actress and filmmaker included a photo of a page from Nora Ephron’s autobiographical novel Heartburn, which is about a couple's divorce. The excerpt contains a recipe for a simple vinaigrette.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugola [sic] and watercress and endive,” the passage reads.

This recipe and Wilde's recipe on Food Network aren't the same. It is possible, though, that the recipe from Heartburn inspired Wilde to create her Roasted Salmon Salad vinaigrette, since they share some ingredients?



Or is the whole salad story not totally true and being whisked up out of thin air? "Both Wilde and Sudeikis have shut down the former nanny's detailed narrative of the fallout of their breakup, calling it 'false and scurrilous,'" according to People.

At this point, the only thing we can confirm is we're making this dressing tonight as we wait for more salad drama to unfold.

