Olivia Wilde's Makeup Artist Uses This Genius Hack to Keep Eyeliner From Smearing on Hooded Lids
Finding an eyeliner that stays put it is no easy feat, even among those marketed as long-wearing or waterproof. That difficulty gets heightened a thousand-fold (no pun intended) when you're trying to do makeup for hooded eyes, where a bit of skin hangs down over your eyelid crease and makes your eye makeup transfer with a single blink. After you've spent 15 minutes working on it, that's deeply rude. But according to celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass, who counts Olivia Wilde and Elizabeth Olsen as clients, this annoying makeup issue has an easy fix.
On Instagram last week, Bass posted an incredibly simple way to make eyeliner last on hooded eyelids. Her caption begins: "When you spend four hours doing liquid eyeliner because you can't see close up without your glasses anymore, and then your liner transfers to your lids because they are hooded, and gravity is pulling them down!! Aaahh!!!"
And then the magic happens. Bass whips out a small brush and dabs it onto the wand of Hourglass's clear Arch Brow Shaping Gel, then uses the brush to go over her majestic winged liner. She explains, "This is an amazing hack to help set the liner," but cautions to only do it once you're happy with the liner's shape, because once it's set, the line is hard to manipulate (a good thing).
The technique is genius, leaving Debra Messing in the comments wondering, "Why didn't you tell me!?!?" and others saying they're going to try the tip because they face the exact same problem. On Reddit, the "Makeup for Hooded Eyes" forum counts 17,320 subscribers, where the issue is a common thread of discussion. One person writes, "I honestly got rid of all of my liquid liners because I couldn't find a way to make it work for me," while others have sworn off the liner category altogether.
Bass's easy hack might be the path to revolution, especially if you opt for the Hourglass gel she mentions. On Ulta, shoppers write that it's miraculous for lasting all day, and never flakes or makes your brows feel stiff, benefits that definitely transfer to its liner-setting use.
If you need something to apply it with, Morphe's $4 angled brush racks up raves for being soft but strong, universally approved for both liner and brow use. And if you layer something like Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner or the Hourglass liner Bass uses with the gel, rest assured the combo's not coming off for hours. Welcome back to the eyeliner fold — pun slightly intended.