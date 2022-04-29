Olivia Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis criticised after she's served custody papers on stage

Photo credit: Greg Doherty - Getty Images

Making headlines on stage seems to be the latest thing in celeb land. Last month we watched on as Will Smith slapped Oscars' host Chris Rock in front of a global audience, and this month it's Olivia Wilde and ex fiancé Jason Sudeikis' on stage drama that's got people talking.

ICYMI, on Tuesday 26 April Wilde made an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present her upcoming movie, Don't Worry Darling, which she directed and which stars her current partner, Harry Styles. But whilst Wilde was giving her speech to the crowd, someone walked on stage and handed her a brown envelope with the words 'personal and confidential' printed on the front.

Visibly confused, the actor turned director took the envelope and is believed to have said: "This is for me? Is this a script?" However, it was later revealed that the envelope had, in fact, contained custody papers filed by her former partner Sudeikis, whom Wilde dated for nine years and shares two children with.

Understandably, fans of Wilde – and feminists in general – criticised the move, and took to social media to call out how serving someone with custody papers at their place of work isn't entirely acceptable, especially when that place of work is a public stage. Others pointed out how, if the gender roles were reversed, it's unlikely a male director would have been handed court papers in such a public manner.



"I lost all my respect for Jason Sudeikis. Publicly humiliating the mother of your children is vile, it was a private event he certainly knew what would happen," someone wrote on Twitter. "And Olivia Wilde should not be crucified for leaving an unhappy relationship and moving on with someone else."

Similarly, another person said: "So we’re going to pretend the process server didn’t have to buy a ticket to the event, stalk Olivia Wilde till she was on stage and then hand the documents to embarrass and fluster her without his lawyer’s knowledge? Sure…if you say so."

"This is totally outrageous," a third fan wrote. "@oliviawilde you kept your cool and were a total pro in front of 3,000 people - while working. Sorry this happened to you. You are a boss and a class act."

Elsewhere on the social platform, other people jumped to Sudeikis' defence, pointing out that perhaps he didn't know when or where the papers would be served. "She was served with custody papers by a process server," someone tweeted. "Jason Sudeikis likely had absolutely nothing to do with when and where."

Speaking on the matter, a source told Cosmopolitan UK: "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

The source went on, "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to Jason Sudeikis' representatives for comment.

