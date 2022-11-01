Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Receives HBO Max Premiere Date

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is set to make its streaming debut on HBO Max.

Premiering November 7, the psychological thriller originally hit theaters in September and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as Alice and Jack, a young couple living in the seemingly-perfect community called Victory:

"Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?"

Also joining the cast are Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel. It received mixed reviews and grossed $83.5 million USD with a $35 million USD budget.

