Olivia Wilde celebrates landing Spider-Woman directing gig at Sony

Olivia Wilde has confirmed the news that she has closed a deal with Sony Pictures to direct and develop a Spider-Man spin-off film revolving around a female character.
The Tron: Legacy star, who made her feature-directing debut in 2019 with the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is developing a film believed to be centred on the character of Spider-Woman, according to Deadline.
Wilde responded to the news on Twitter sharing a spider emoji, and Sony’s official Twitter feed replied with an applause emoji.
👏— Sony (@Sony) August 20, 2020
The film will see Wilde reunite with Katie Silberman, who co-wrote her directorial debut Booksmart, which starred Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.
She wrote on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels so good, especially because we never left each other’s side in the first place @katierosesilberman.”
There are a number of female characters who have taken on the Spider-Woman alter ego over the years, including Jessica Drew, Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.
Wilde also responded to Frozen actor Josh Gad, who wrote on Twitter: “The fact that @oliviawilde is directing an @MarvelStudios film is enough to get though one more day.”
It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf 🙏— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 20, 2020
She replied: “It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf.”
Wilde’s former House co-star Hugh Laurie congratulated her on the job, writing: “This is most excellent, O. May the road rise up to meet you!”
Wilde is slated to shoot psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling for New Line, and a Christmas movie for Universal before her film which will be set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), which includes Spider-Man, Venom and Morbius.
Morbius is set for release in May 2021 after being delayed by coronavirus, and will be followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage in June 2021. Other films in development for the SPUMC include a Madame Web film directed by SJ Clarkson, a Roberto Orci-led project, Jackpot and The Sinister Six.