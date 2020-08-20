Olivia Wilde celebrates landing Spider-Woman directing gig at Sony

A cosplayer dressed as 'Spider-Woman' attends the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London. October 26, 2018 (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde has confirmed the news that she has closed a deal with Sony Pictures to direct and develop a Spider-Man spin-off film revolving around a female character.

The Tron: Legacy star, who made her feature-directing debut in 2019 with the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is developing a film believed to be centred on the character of Spider-Woman, according to Deadline.

Wilde responded to the news on Twitter sharing a spider emoji, and Sony’s official Twitter feed replied with an applause emoji.

The film will see Wilde reunite with Katie Silberman, who co-wrote her directorial debut Booksmart, which starred Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Olivia Wilde (L) and Katie Silberman attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch January 04, 2020. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

She wrote on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels so good, especially because we never left each other’s side in the first place @katierosesilberman.”

Olivia Wilde shares Spider-Woman news on Instagram. (Olivia Wilde/Instagram)

There are a number of female characters who have taken on the Spider-Woman alter ego over the years, including Jessica Drew, Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson.

Wilde also responded to Frozen actor Josh Gad, who wrote on Twitter: “The fact that @oliviawilde is directing an @MarvelStudios film is enough to get though one more day.”

It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf 🙏 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 20, 2020

She replied: “It’s the least I could do in exchange for the gift of Olaf.”

Wilde’s former House co-star Hugh Laurie congratulated her on the job, writing: “This is most excellent, O. May the road rise up to meet you!”

Gwen Stacy as Ghost Spider in Marvel Rising. (Marvel Animation)

Wilde is slated to shoot psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling for New Line, and a Christmas movie for Universal before her film which will be set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), which includes Spider-Man, Venom and Morbius.

Morbius is set for release in May 2021 after being delayed by coronavirus, and will be followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage in June 2021. Other films in development for the SPUMC include a Madame Web film directed by SJ Clarkson, a Roberto Orci-led project, Jackpot and The Sinister Six.