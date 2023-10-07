Olivia Wilde Shades Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance

Kevin Sabitus

Actress Olivia Wilde, 39, has thrown shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming relationship via her Instagram Story, sharing a tweet that read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” The move is surprising given Wilde’s former relationship with Swift’s ex Harry Styles was also the subject of intense tabloid attention. It appears everyone is obsessed with the pop star’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ footballer.

Read more at The Daily Beast.