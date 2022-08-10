Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Aimed to "Embarrass" Her With "Aggressive" CinemaCon Custody Papers Incident

Averi Baudler
·1 min read
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

Getty Images

Months after Olivia Wilde received ex-husband Jason Sudeikis's custody petition while presenting on stage at CinemaCon 2021 in April, new details surrounding the situation have come to light.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Wilde has allegedly legally filed to dismiss the petition, claiming the actor's delivery method was "aggressive." Wilde, who was speaking about her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling at the time, added that Sudeikis aimed to "embarrass [her] professionally" by doing so in such a public manner.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Debuts Red Hair In the First' Don't Worry Darling' Trailer

"​​Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Olivia said in the court filing. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

The actress, who shares children Otis and Daisy with Sudeikis, then added, "the fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests." She concluded by saying, "Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

Sudeikis maintained via his own filing that the public incident was not intentional. "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," the actor said. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Pacific FC sells CPL leading scorer Alejandro Diaz to Norwegian team

    Pacific FC forward Alejandro Diaz, who leads the Canadian Premier League with 13 goals this season, has been sold for a club-record fee to Norway's Sogndal Fotball. Pacific said the sale, whose amount it did not detail, is the second-largest transfer in the league's history, with the potential to become the largest based on conditional performance objectives. The CPL's largest transfer was the January 2020 sale of Forge FC attacking midfielder Tristan Borges, the league’s MVP and Golden Boot win

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Shot putter Mitton throws 19.44m for 3rd at Diamond League in Poland

    Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the Commonwealth Games, Sarah Mitton delivered the 15th top-three finish of her banner shot put season on Saturday. The Canadian record holder's 19.44-metre throw on her second of six attempts held up for a third-place result at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska, the first-ever Diamond League track and field meet in Chorzów, Poland. Three days earlier, the native of Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.03 to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the Commonwealth final in Birmi

  • Hockey Canada scandal shows the need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    There are growing calls to outlaw non-disclosure agreements across the country as Hockey Canada and other sports organizations reel from sexual assault scandals, including some that led to multi-million dollar payouts to keep details about the incidents secret. Non-disclosure agreements can prohibit sexual assault complainants from speaking publicly about their allegations in exchange for a settlement. University of Windsor law professor Julie Macfarlane has helped provinces draft legislation to

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Day 1 of World Juniors features shockingly low attendance

    Fans didn't exactly flock to Rogers Place to watch the opening games of the World Juniors.

  • Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Pressure is always high for Canada at the world junior hockey championships. But this year's team faces a whole host of unusual circumstances. Not only will the squad be playing summer hockey on home soil when they begin tournament play against Latvia in Edmonton on Wednesday, they'll be doing so under unique scrutiny. Hockey Canada has faced intense criticism in recent months for its handling of sexual assault allegations levied against members of former world junior teams. The alleg

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Jailing of Brittney Griner won't shake allure of high pay in autocratic states, sports observers say

    Basketball star Brittney Griner's politically charged entanglement in Russia may give other athletes pause when pursuing contracts in authoritarian states, though sports observers say economic need is what drives them to seek opportunities abroad in the first place. And unless that changes, players being offered a better opportunity somewhere else may be tempted to pursue it, despite the risks. Griner, a 31-year-old WNBA star, had been heading to Russia to play basketball each winter — reportedl

  • Twins top Blue Jays 7-3 behind clutch Polanco, strong bullpen

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco had a pair of two-out RBIs and Jose Miranda homered for the Minnesota Twins, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 behind a stellar bullpen performance on Saturday night. All-Star Luis Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the first-place Twins, who kept their two-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central. Arraez doubled twice and scored on both of Polanco's clutch hits — a single in the third inning off Blue Jays starter Mitch White (1-3) and a double in the fifth aft

  • Former world No. 5 Bouchard gets wild-card berth at Odlum Brown VanOpen

    VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Commonwealth Games close a hectic stretch of competition for Canadian athletes

    Separated by eight time zones, but only four days, Sarah Mitton and her Canadian teammates barely had time to do laundry and repack between the world track and field championships and the Commonwealth Games. Mitton, who captured gold in women's shot put at the Games in Birmingham, England, was surprised by the physical and emotional toll of competing in two big events back-to-back. "It's funny, I thought it was going to be easier than it was," said the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S. "I was like

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Suarez' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium.

  • Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women's British Open. Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bo

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be