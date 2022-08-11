Olivia Wilde Says Jason Sudeikis Publicly Served Papers To 'Embarrass' Her

Olivia Wilde is claiming her ex Jason Sudeikis hoped to “embarrass” her by having custody papers served to her while she was onstage earlier this year, court documents revealed.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director says Sudeikis hoped to “threaten” her through the serving, according to a newly filed motion to dismiss the custody petitions, detailed by the Daily Mail.

The former partners share two children and broke up in November 2020.

Wilde was speaking about “Don’t Worry Darling,” a film that stars her current partner, Harry Styles, when someone handed her legal documents while onstage at CinemaCon in April.

Sudeikis’ custody petitions reportedly sought to allow the children to be with him in New York after he wrapped up filming “Ted Lasso” this year.

A judge has since dismissed the petitions and determined the children’s home state is California.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” Wilde said in the court motion described by the Daily Mail.

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Sudeikis claimed to be “reluctant” about serving his ex but later asked his attorney to serve her as she prepared to fly to Los Angeles, court documents reportedly show.

He said he hoped to have her served at London’s Heathrow Airport and not at her home because that might have occurred in front of their children, the Daily Mail reported.

Sudeikis reportedly claimed the process server had a “series of logistical mishaps” that didn’t allow Wilde to get the custody papers.

He said the process server eventually found out about her potential cameo at CinemaCon and found her at an event panel.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” Sudeikis said, according to court documents.

“Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

