Olivia Wilde says Harry Styles is 'a revelation' in sexy thriller 'Don't Worry Darling'

LAS VEGAS – Olivia Wilde assembled the hottest cast in Hollywood for her second directorial outing.

On Tuesday, the actress-turned-filmmaker touched down at CinemaCon to premiere the steamy first trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" (in theaters Sept. 23), in which she co-stars with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.

The psychological thriller centers on a 1950s housewife named Alice (Pugh) living in a utopian society with her husband, Jack (Styles), who's employed by a mysterious operation known as the Victory Project. The town's women are asked to stay indoors "where it's safe," but Alice starts to unravel as she witnesses seemingly violent acts and wonders "if this place is dangerous."

"I need you to listen to me. They're lying about everything," says a fraught Alice over scenes of her wrapped in plastic wrap and being chased through the desert by people in red jumpsuits.

Florence Pugh, right, is a housewife whose husband (Harry Styles) may be hiding disturbing secrets in "Don't Worry Darling."

The trailer, which received ecstatic applause from the room full of theater owners, also features intimate scenes of Pugh and Styles in bed and having sex on a kitchen table.

Taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Wilde explained how the film is inspired by otmind-benders including "Inception," "The Matrix" and "The Truman Show."

"It's ambitious, but I think we made something pretty special," Wilde said. The movie asks "you to imagine a life where you have everything you could dream of. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?"

Olivia Wilde arrives at annual film convention CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Wilde went on to praise the film's stars, saying Pugh's performance is one that "you have to see to believe. You're witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star."

As for Styles, who recently headlined Coachella music festival, his performance is a "revelation," Wilde said. The "Booksmart" director and former One Direction singer have been photographed together over the past year, sparking speculation they're a couple.

Midway through her presentation, Wilde was handed a manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential" by a person in the audience, with journalists on Twitter speculating about its contents.

"This is for me? Is this a script?" she said, opening the envelope but not revealing what was inside. "OK, got it. Thank you."

USA TODAY has reached out to Wilde's representatives for comment.

