Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn't Spit on Chris Pine: 'People Will Look for Drama Anywhere'

Olivia Wilde is addressing what she has dubbed "spitgate."

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the actress and film director set the record straight about the viral video footage from Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere that left people on the internet debating whether or not Harry Styles had spit on Chris Pine.

In a teaser clip of her Late Show appearance, Wilde, 38, discussed the moment with host Stephen Colbert, calling it one of the "weird rumors" surrounding the film.

“People will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.” -- @oliviawilde on #spitgate



Wilde confidently stated that Styles, 28, "did not" spit on Pine, 42, adding, "But I think it's a perfect example of like: people will look for drama anywhere they can."

When Colbert, 58, joked "only time will tell" if the rumors are actually true, she reiterated, "No, he really didn't!"

Shortly following Don't Worry Darling's premiere in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, internet users ran with the idea that Styles spit on costar Pine when he bent down to take his seat next to the actor.

In the clip, Pine was notably seated to the left of the movie's director, Wilde.

As the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made his way over to Pine, his lips can be seen moving before Pine quickly looks down and stops clapping — which some believed was him acknowledging that the singer had just spit.

The next day, Pine's rep told PEOPLE: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Meanwhile, during Styles' concert at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7, the "As it Was" singer joked that he "just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," according to multiple fan videos. After the remark, the crowd erupted in applause.

Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling as Jack and Alice, respectively, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.