Olivia Wilde Says A Bunch Of Bad Movies Prepared Her For 'Don't Worry Darling'

Actor Olivia Wide is praising her “really bad” movies for helping her as a director ahead of the release of her movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde, in an Interview Magazine feature, talked with fellow actor and director Maggie Gyllenhaal about her upcoming thriller featuring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director told Gyllenhaal that acting – her version of “film school” – has helped her understand the “shitty movies” she has made in her career and claimed that she’s made “5,000 times more” bad films than Gyllenhaal.

″...I’ve been in some really bad ones, and now I think, ‘I did those to learn all the cautionary tales that would help me define myself as a director: how I will never speak to a crew, how I will never speak to actors, how I will never schedule a movie,’” she said.

“All of that comes from those bad experiences.”

Wilde also discussed the love story depicted in her upcoming film between Pugh and her partner Styles, who she described as a wonder to work with.

She told Gyllenhaal that Styles had no other option other than to work hard on the set of the movie.

“He never holds back. Oftentimes when it’s not your scene, and you’re in a supporting role, people give 80 percent,” Wilde said.

“But even if he was way off camera, he was so there for everyone, and for the crew and production. The tone that he set was just a very positive force.”

Wilde, who has been dating Styles since January 2021, has talked about getting married to the One Direction singer as the pair is considering moving in together, Us Weekly reported Thursday.

Styles stars as one half of a couple stuck in a 1950s “utopian experimental community,” in Wilde’s upcoming movie, according to IMDB’s description of the film.

Styles was cast in the role after Wilde fired actor Shia LeBeouf, a move Wilde said she made to protect the production and cast.

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions...” she told Variety.

