Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers on stage from Jason Sudeikis was 'vicious'

"This is for me?" Wilde asked after being handed the envelope at a film convention

US actress and director Olivia Wilde has described being served custody papers on behalf of former partner Jason Sudeikis, the Ted Lasso star, while she was on stage as "vicious".

Wilde was handed the documents in a brown envelope while talking about her new thriller Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April.

Footage showed her looking surprised after opening the envelope.

"In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack," she told Variety.

"It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

"The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event - this was something that required forethought."

The pair were together from 2011 until 2020 and have two children together. Representatives for Sudeikis, the creator and star of sports comedy drama Ted Lasso, previously confirmed that the documents were related to the jurisdiction of the couple's children, but said he had no prior knowledge of how they would be delivered.

The BBC has contacted them for a further comment.

'Sabotage'

Wilde is now in a relationship with pop superstar Harry Styles, who appears in Don't Worry Darling. When she was given the envelope at the film convention in April, she scanned its contents before resuming her speech.

She has now said: "I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing.

"To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted.

"But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."

Olivia Wilde is now in a relationship with Harry Styles, who she directed in her new film

The 38-year-old confirmed she was dating Styles, 28, in December, after having cast him in her new film, opposite fellow British star Florence Pugh.

Responding to reports that the former One Direction star was being paid more than his female co-star, Wild said there was "absolutely no validity to those claims".