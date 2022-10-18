Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis respond to 'false and scurrilous' allegations made by ex-nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are firing back at "false and scurrilous" allegations levied by their former nanny published in the Daily Mail.

The nanny, whom the outlet did not name but who says she worked for the ex-couple for three years, alleged that Wilde had an affair with pop star Harry Styles that started the month before she and Sudeikis officially split. Wilde and the former One Direction singer, who starred in Wilde's 2022 thriller "Don't Worry Darling," have been photographed together since early 2021, sparking speculation they're a couple.

Wilde and Sudeikis were engaged for seven years before their split in November 2020 and share an 8-year-old son Otis and a 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said in a joint statement shared with USA TODAY Monday. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the former couple added.

Wilde's split from Sudeikis was previously brought into the spotlight in April at CinemaCon, where Wilde was served custody papers while speaking onstage.

In her August Variety profile, Wilde opened up about the incident, in which someone handed her a manila envelope labeled "personal and confidential" while she was introducing the trailer for "Don't Worry Darling."

The papers were related to establishing jurisdiction over the couple's children, a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY at the time. The source also said Sudeikis did not know when or where the papers would be delivered to Wilde and that he would never approve of the former "House" star receiving them in this manner.

"It was my workplace," Wilde told Variety. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen."

Wilde also said it wasn't much of a shock.

"It was not something that was entirely surprising to me," she said. "I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship."

Wilde also explained why she and Styles have not spoken publicly about their rumored relationship.

"I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena," Wilde said. "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

