Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of Don't Worry Darling Theater Debut

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
09/22/2022 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA after a date night in New York City. The long time couple are going strong and were seen sharing a long kiss despite rumours of trouble. The pair enjoyed a night off after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
09/22/2022 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA after a date night in New York City. The long time couple are going strong and were seen sharing a long kiss despite rumours of trouble. The pair enjoyed a night off after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE

TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!

A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City.

In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point Styles, 28, had his arms around Wilde as the pair walked through the street in the Big Apple.

Wilde was also seen dancing in the audience of his final Madison Square Garden show

Styles and Wilde's romance became one of the topics of discussion surrounding the drama of Don't Worry Darling's production.

Vulture reported on Friday that the film star Florence Pugh and Wilde, 38, got into a "screaming match" on the Don't Worry Darling set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent "significant time" behind the scenes of the film.

Claiming that a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, the outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences," stating that she and Styles, "would just disappear."

However, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, personnel who worked on Don't Worry Darling say that any rumors of onset tensions "are completely false."

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement read in part. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Earlier this week, Styles and Wilde attended the film premiere in New York City, but posed separately for photographers at AMC Lincoln Square 13.

Wilde and Styles — who met on the set of Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020 — first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," a source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

A source also told PEOPLE in February 2021 that the couple seemed "very serious" and spent "all their time together" on the Don't Worry Darling set.

"She is also very happy with Harry," added the source of the actress. Prior to dating Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis for more than seven years before the two parted ways, in early 2020.

